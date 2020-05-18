ForFarmers N : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (18 May 2020)

18 May 2020 - 06:56

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 145,249 shares in the period from 11 May 2020 through 15 May 2020.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €5.78 per share, for a total amount of €839,766. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on 24 April 2020 to complete the current share buy-back programme, as announced on 3 May 2019, for a total amount of €30 million. Also, from 29 April 2020, treasury shares were purchased for the employee participation plans for 2020, as announced in the press release on 24 April 2020 with regard to the decisions of the AGM.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to these programmes is 4,656,599 shares, for a total amount of €28,629,825.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.