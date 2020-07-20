Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ForFarmers N.V.    FFARM   NL0011832811

FORFARMERS N.V.

(FFARM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ForFarmers N : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (20 July 2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 01:06am EDT
Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (20 July 2020)
20 July 2020 - 06:57

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 81,235 shares in the period from 13 July 2020 through 17 July 2020.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €5.64 per share, for a total amount of €457,805. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on 24 April 2020 to complete the current share buy-back programme, as announced on 3 May 2019, for a total amount of €30 million and to buy back shares for the employee participation plans for 2020. Together this will result in a total amount of approximately €33 million.

The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to these programmes is 5,278,507 shares, for a total amount of €32,136,732.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

ForFarmers NV published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 05:05:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FORFARMERS N.V.
01:06aFORFARMERS N : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (20 July 2020)
PU
07/15FORFARMERS N : announces strategy 2020-2025 on 15 September 2020
AQ
07/13FORFARMERS N : is using intelligent apps for product and process improvements
PU
07/13FORFARMERS N : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (13 July 2020)
PU
07/13FORFARMERS N.V. : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers
AQ
07/06FORFARMERS N : partner in research program on sustainable production of grass an..
PU
07/06FORFARMERS N : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (6 July 2020)
PU
06/29FORFARMERS N : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (29 June 2020)
PU
06/29FORFARMERS N.V. : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers
AQ
06/22FORFARMERS N : Nick Major looking back on 3 years FEFAC Presidency
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 329 M 2 660 M 2 660 M
Net income 2020 42,6 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
Net Debt 2020 15,0 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 3,89%
Capitalization 544 M 622 M 622 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 570
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart FORFARMERS N.V.
Duration : Period :
ForFarmers N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORFARMERS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,03 €
Last Close Price 5,65 €
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,64%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoram Maurits Knoop Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Cees de Jong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan N. Potijk Co-Chief Operating Officer
Steven Read Co-Chief Operating Officer
David Fousert Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORFARMERS N.V.-1.57%622
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED54.89%12 602
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS23.64%8 695
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK-5.77%6 790
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.99.80%5 970
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY14.56%4 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group