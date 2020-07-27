ForFarmers N : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (27 July 2020)

Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (27 July 2020)
27 July 2020 - 06:55
ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 71,340 shares in the period from 20 July 2020 through 24 July 2020.
The shares were repurchased at an average price of €5.59 per share, for a total amount of €398,953. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on 24 April 2020 to complete the current share buy-back programme, as announced on 3 May 2019, for a total amount of €30 million and to buy back shares for the employee participation plans for 2020. Together this will result in a total amount of approximately €33 million.
The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to these programmes is 5,349,847 shares, for a total amount of €32,535,685.
This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
