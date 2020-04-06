ForFarmers N : Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (6 April 2020)

Update on share buy-back programme ForFarmers (6 April 2020)
6 April 2020 - 06:54
ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 66,164 shares in the period from 30 March 2020 through 3 April 2020.
The shares were repurchased at an average price of €5.66 per share, for a total amount of €374,431. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 26 April 2019 as part of the share buy-back programme as announced on 3 May 2019.
The total number of shares that has been repurchased to date according to this programme is 4,142,786 shares, for a total amount of €25,577,557.
This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
