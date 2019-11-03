Log in
FORGAME HOLDINGS LIMITED    0484

FORGAME HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0484)
Forgame : INSIDE INFORMATION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

11/03/2019 | 06:53pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Forgame Holdings Limited

雲 遊 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00484)

INSIDE INFORMATION

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Forgame Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

On 31 October 2019, the Company has noted recent articles published on social media (the ''Articles'') relating to an alleged police investigation of an online ''peer-to-peer'' lending platform, Beijing Haitouhui (www.htouhui.com) (''Beijing Haitouhui''). According to the Articles, the office of Beijing Haitouhui was seized and the employees of Beijing Haitouhui were arrested by the police for investigation purpose. Reasons for investigation have not been disclosed in the Articles.

The Articles also reported that Beijing Haitouhui was founded by Ms. LI Luyi (''Ms. LI''), who is an executive director, chairman and chief executive officer of the Company, and Ms. LI was the chief executive officer of Beijing Haitouhui and is the legal representative of Beijing Haitouhui.

Following the release of the Articles, the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') and management of the Company had tried to locate Ms. LI. Having made all such enquiries as are reasonable in the circumstance, however, up till the release of this announcement, the Company has not been able to contact Ms. LI.

Whilst the Company is still in the process to verify the accuracy of the content of the Articles, it is not able to ascertain the nature and status of the abovementioned police investigation as at the date of this announcement. As at the date of this announcement, the business and operation of the Group remain normal.

The Board will continue to closely monitor this situation and further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in compliance with the Listing Rules as the above matters progress further.

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was halted from 9:00 a.m. on 1 November 2019 pending the release of this announcement. An application has been made to the Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 4 November 2019.

Shareholders and prospective investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Forgame Holdings Limited

LEE Ka Man

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 4 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. LI Luyi and Ms. LIANG Na; the non-executive Director is Mr. ZHANG Qiang; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. HOW Sze Ming, Mr. ZHAO Cong Richard and Mr. WAN Joseph Jason.

Forgame Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 23:52:07 UTC
