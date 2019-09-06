Forgame : COMPLETION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 54.54% OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF JLC INC.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

COMPLETION OF MAJOR TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF 54.54% OF THE

ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF JLC INC.

Reference is made to the announcements of Forgame Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 26 April 2019 and 9 July 2019 and the circular of the Company dated 12 July 2019 (the ''Circular''), in respect of the disposal by the Company of 54.54% of the entire issued share capital of Jlc Inc. to the Purchasers pursuant to the Disposal Agreement. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

COMPLETION OF THE DISPOSAL

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent set out in the Disposal Agreement have been fulfilled and the Completion took place on 6 September 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Disposal Agreement.

