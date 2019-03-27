Forgame : Completion of Share Transaction - Investment of 19.99% Equity Interest in the Target...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Forgame Holdings Limited

雲 遊 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00484)

COMPLETION OF SHARE TRANSACTION

INVESTMENT OF 19.99% EQUITY INTEREST IN

THE TARGET AND THE ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcements of Forgame Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 16 January 2019 in respect of, inter alia, the Investor's entering into the Investment Agreement and the Shareholders' Agreement, pursuant to which the Investor agreed to acquire the Sale Interest representing approximately 19.99% of the equity interest in the Target at the aggregate Consideration of RMB22,598,870 through (a) subscription of increase in registered capital in the Target and (b) acquisition of equity interest in the Target from the Vendor.

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement dated 16 January 2019 unless stated otherwise.

COMPLETION OF THE INVESTMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent set out in the Investment Agreement had been fulfilled and the completion took place on 27 March 2019 (the ''Completion'') in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Investment Agreement. On 27 March 2019, a total of 1,851,568 Consideration Shares has been allotted and issued to the Vendor's nominee, KongZhong Corporation (being the allottee of the Consideration Shares) at the Issue Price (i.e., HK$6.02 per Share) pursuant to the Investment Agreement. The Consideration Shares were allotted and issued pursuant to the General Mandate granted to the Board by the Shareholders at the AGM held on 25 May 2018.

The Consideration Shares represent (i) approximately 1.37% of the total issued Shares immediately before the Completion; and (ii) approximately 1.35% of the total issued Shares as enlarged by the issue of the Consideration Shares immediately after the Completion.