Forgame : LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）
（Stock Code 股份代號：00484）
N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函
23 September 2019
Dear Non-registered holder (1),
Forgame Holdings Limited (the "Company")
Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are now available on the Company's website at www.forgame.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on our website or by browsing through the Stock Exchange's website.
If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the request form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix appropriate postage). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Hong Kong Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays .
By order of the Board
Forgame Holdings Limited
Wang Dongfeng
Chairman
Note： (1) This letter is addressed to the Non-registered holders of the Company ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Hong Kong Share Registrar from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive corporate communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the request form on the reverse side.
各位非登記持有人(1)：
雲遊控股有限公司（「本公司」）
本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（ www.forgame.com）及香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 （ 「 聯 交 所 」 ） 之 網 站 （ w w w . h ke xn e w s . h k），歡迎瀏覽。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 或 透 過 瀏 覽 聯 交 所 網 站 存 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 。
如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司之香港證券登記處 ― 香港中央證券登記有限公司（「香港證券登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。香港證券登 記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。
如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處的電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正。
承董事會命
雲遊控股有限公司
主席
汪東風
2 0 1 9 年 9 月 23 日
附註： (1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，而他們透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通 知，希望收到本公司的公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。
Non-registered holder Name and Address:
非登記持有人之姓名及地址:
Request Form 申請表格
To: Forgame Holdings Limited (the "Company")
致：
雲遊控股有限公司（「本公司」或「貴公司」）
(Stock Code: 00484)
（股份代號：00484）
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,
183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong
經香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M 樓
I/We would like to receive the 2019 Interim Report and all future Corporate Communications* of the Company in the manner as indicated below:
本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司二零一九年中期報告及所有 貴公司日後之公司通訊*：
(Please mark ONLY ONE（X）of the following boxes)
(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)
to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或
to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications.
同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。
Contact telephone number
Signature(s)
聯絡電話號碼
簽名
Notes 附註：
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
This letter is addressed to the Non-registered holders of the Company ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Hong Kong Share Registrar from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向香港證券登記處發 出通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。
Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the C ompany's Hong Kong Share Registrar c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司之香港證券登記處 ― 香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本 公司的股份。
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this request form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
*Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
*公司通訊包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及財務摘要報告(如適用)；(b)中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；
(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。
