Forgame : LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

（Stock Code 股份代號：00484）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

23 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holder (1),

Forgame Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are now available on the Company's website at www.forgame.comand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on our website or by browsing through the Stock Exchange's website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the request form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix appropriate postage). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Hong Kong Share Registrar's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays .

By order of the Board

Forgame Holdings Limited

Wang Dongfeng

Chairman

Note： (1) This letter is addressed to the Non-registered holders of the Company ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Hong Kong Share Registrar from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive corporate communications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the request form on the reverse side.

各位非登記持有人(1)：

雲遊控股有限公司（「本公司」）

二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（ www.forgame.com）及香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 （ 「 聯 交 所 」 ） 之 網 站 （ w w w . h ke xn e w s . h k），歡迎瀏覽。 閣 下 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 或 透 過 瀏 覽 聯 交 所 網 站 存 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司之香港證券登記處 ― 香港中央證券登記有限公司（「香港證券登記處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。香港證券登 記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港證券登記處的電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正。

承董事會命

雲遊控股有限公司

主席

汪東風

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 23 日

附註： (1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，而他們透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通 知，希望收到本公司的公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

23092019 1 0