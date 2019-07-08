Forgame : Major Transaction - Supplemental Agreement in relation to the Disposal of 54.54% of ...

Company to be held by Blue Whale upon Completion and 14,000,000 shares in the Target Company to be held by Best Hero upon Completion) as security for their payment obligations under the Disposal Agreement.

Save as above, all other terms under the Disposal Agreement as disclosed in the Announcements remain unchanged.

REASONS FOR THE SUPPLEMENTAL AGREEMENT

The Disposal Agreement was originally entered into by and among the Company, AP China SPC, Blue Whale and the Target Company, where AP China SPC was one of the purchasers. Shortly after the signing of the Disposal Agreement, the Company was informed by AP China SPC that it would exit the Transaction due to certain internal requirement, upon which, the Company and AP China SPC engaged in active discussion in order to ensure that the Transaction will proceed with minimal disruption, and entered into the Supplemental Agreement to assign all the rights, privileges, power, title, interest, protections and all benefits accruing to AP China SPC under the Disposal Agreement, together with all its obligations thereunder, to Best Hero. Further, in order to further protect the Company's interest, the parties agreed that Blue Whale and Best Hero shall enter into the Share Mortgage Agreement in favour of the Company upon Completion. Based on the aforesaid, the Company is of the view that the entering of the Supplemental Agreement is fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 24 July 2019 to Monday, 29 July 2019, both days inclusive, in order to determine the identity of the Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the forthcoming general meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 29 July 2019. All transfers of Shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates and transfer forms must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 23 July 2019.

GENERAL

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 28 June 2019, a circular containing, among other things, (i) further information relating to the Disposal; (ii) a notice convening the General Meeting; and (iii) other information required to be disclosed under the Listing Rules, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 31 July 2019.

By order of the Board

Forgame Holdings Limited

WANG Dongfeng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 July 2019