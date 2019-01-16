Forgame : Share Transaction - Investment of 19.99% Equity Interest in the Target and the Issue...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Forgame Holdings Limited 雲 遊 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00484)

SHARE TRANSACTION

INVESTMENT OF 19.99% EQUITY INTEREST IN THE TARGET

AND THE ISSUE OF

CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

THE INVESTMENT

On 16 January 2019 (after trading hours), the Investor entered into the Investment Agreement and the Shareholders' Agreement, pursuant to which the Investor agreed to acquire the Sale Interest representing approximately 19.99% of the equity interest in the Target at the aggregate Consideration of RMB22,598,870 through (a) subscription of increase in registered capital in the Target and (b) acquisition of equity interest in the Target from the Vendor.

The Consideration shall be settled (i) as to RMB13,000,000 in cash in relation to the Subscription; and (ii) as to RMB9,598,870 by the Company allotting and issuing Consideration Shares under the General Mandate in relation to the Acquisition.

1,851,568 new Shares will be allotted and issued to the Vendor or its nominee(s) at the Issue Price of HK$6.02 as the Consideration Shares. The Consideration Shares represent approximately 1.35% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and approximately 1.33% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of the Consideration Shares.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As the relevant percentage ratios in respect of the Investment do not exceed 5% and part of the consideration for the Investment is to be satisfied by the allotment and issue of Consideration Shares, the Investment constitutes a share transaction under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements.

As completion of the Investment is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent set out in the Investment Agreement, the Investment may or may not proceed to completion. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares or any securities of the Company.

INTRODUCTION

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT

The principal terms of the Investment Agreement are set out as follows:

Date

16 January 2019

Parties

(1) the Target;

(2) the Vendor;

(3) Beijing Chengxitong;

(4) KongZhong China;

(5) KongZhong Xintong;

(6) KongZhong Corporation;

(7) Mr. Wang;

(8) the Company; and

(9) the Investor.

As at the date of this announcement, KongZhong Corporation holds approximately 6.99% interest in the Company. Excluding the Investor, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the parties above and their ultimate beneficial owners is an Independent Third Party.

Subject matter

Subscription in the Target

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, the Investor shall subscribe for RMB8,829,300 in new registered capital in the Target at the Subscription Consideration, such that the registered capital of the Target shall increase from RMB67,918,000 to RMB76,747,300. After completion of the Subscription, the Investor shall hold 11.50% of the equity interest of the Target.

Acquisition of Target's Equity Interest from the Vendor

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, following the Subscription, the Investor shall acquire 8.49% of the equity interest in the Target (corresponding to RMB6,519,400 in paid-up registered capital of the Target) from the Vendor at the Acquisition Consideration. After completion of the Acquisition, the Investor shall hold approximately 19.99% of the equity interest of the Target.

Consideration

The Consideration shall be settled (i) as to RMB13,000,000 in cash in relation to the Subscription; and (ii) as to RMB9,598,870 by the Company allotting and issuing Consideration Shares under the General Mandate in relation to the Acquisition.

1,851,568 new Shares will be allotted and issued to the Vendor or its nominee(s) at the Issue Price of HK$6.02 as the Consideration Shares. Based on the closing price of HK$3.91 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the date of this announcement, the aggregate market value of the Consideration Shares is approximately HK$7,239,631.

Basis of the Consideration

The Consideration was arrived at after arm's length negotiations among the parties to the Investment Agreement. In determining the Consideration, the Directors considered, among other things, (i) the financial conditions and business prospects of the Target, as well as (ii) a valuation of the 100% equity value of the Target, being RMB114,062,000 (excluding the capital injection to be made under the Subscription) and RMB127,062,000 (including the capital injection to be made under the Subscription) as of 31 October 2018, prepared on the basis of fair value by Avista Valuation Advisory Limited, an independent third party valuer, using the market approach on the enterprise value based on valuation multiples of comparable companies which primarily engage in similar business as the Target with publicly available financial information.

Conditions Precedent

Completion shall be subject to the satisfaction of certain Conditions Precedent, which are summarized below:

1. the representations and warranties given by the Target, existing shareholders of the Target and KongZhong Group being true and accurate;

2. no litigation proceedings in relation to members of the Target Group, Beijing Chengxitong, the Vendor and KongZhong Group;

3. no material adverse change in relation to members of the Target Group, Beijing Chengxitong, the Vendor and KongZhong Group;

4. each member of the Target Group has been legally incorporated and validly existing and in good standing;

5. each member of the Target Group conducts its business in compliance with regulatory requirements;

6. the Target, Beijing Chengxitong, the Vendor and KongZhong Group having materially performed pre-completion undertakings pursuant to the Investment Agreement;

7. the Investor being satisfied with the results of the due diligence review of the Target Group;

8. the existing shareholders of the Target having surrendered their pre-emptive rights and right of first refusal in relation to the Target;

9. the Target, existing shareholders of the Target, KongZhong Group and the Investor having obtained relevant consents and approvals in relation to the Investment, as the case may be;

10. transaction documents in relation to the Investment Agreement have been validly signed and become effective, and there being no breach of such documents;

11. the Target having settled payment for, or have entered into payment arrangements in relation to, certain outstanding accounts payables and accounts receivables;

12. the Target having obtained a license to use certain intellectual property rights or implemented such other measures as is satisfactory to the Investor;

13. the Target, existing shareholders of the Target, and KongZhong Group procuring certain key employees of the Target to enter into employment agreements with a term of not less than 3 years and into non-competition agreements;

14. the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange having granted approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consideration Shares; and

15. the Target, existing shareholders of the Target and KongZhong Group providing written confirmation that the Conditions Precedent are satisfied.

In the event that the above Conditions Precedent are not fulfilled or waived by the Investor within 90 days of the signing of the Investment Agreement, the Investor has no obligation to fulfill its Investment obligations under the Investment Agreement.

Completion of the Investment

Upon satisfaction of the Conditions Precedent (or waived by the Investor), the Target and its existing shareholders shall issue to the Investor a written confirmation in relation to satisfaction of Conditions Precedent and a written request for payment in relation to the Subscription. The Investor shall pay the Subscription Consideration to the Target within 30 business days of such confirmation and request.

Upon satisfaction of the Conditions Precedent (or waived by the Investor), the Vendor shall issue to the Investor a written notification in relation to payment for the Acquisition. The Investor shall issue the Consideration Shares within 60 business days of such notification (or such other date as agreed by the parties).

Following the completion of the Investment, the Company will hold approximately 19.99% of the equity interest in the Target. The Target will not become a subsidiary of the Company and its financial statements will not be consolidated into those of the Group.

The shareholding structures of the Target before and after completion of the Investment are set out as below:

Before completion of the Investment:

Paid-up