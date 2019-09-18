Forgame : Supplemental Announcement in relation to Continuing Connected Transactions Strategic...

The unit price of the voucher and/or prepaid card is standardised, which means that it is the same as those provided by the Group to Independent Third Party customers, and will be reviewed from time to time after having considered the fee charged by Independent Third Party suppliers for similar or comparable VR game experience vouchers and/or prepaid cards.

The discount rate offered to KongZhong Group by the Group shall be no more favorable than that offered to Independent Third Party customers. For the purpose of this announcement and illustration only (which for the avoidance of doubt, does not constitute a representation that any discount(s) could have been or may be offered by the Group at this rate or any other rate at all), the discount rate offered by the Group's VR experience stores in operation to Independent Third Party customers is approximately from 17% to 50% as at the date of this announcement.

The Group will review and consider the discount rate offered to KongZhong Group with reference to (i) the volume of vouchers and/or prepaid cards purchased by KongZhong Group in one batch, and (ii) the discount rate offered by the Group to Independent Third Party customers for the vouchers and/or prepaid cards for similar bulk purchase volume. To serve the comparison purpose, the sales and marketing department will extract the previous discount rate of transaction records for the vouchers and/or prepaid cards for similar bulk purchased volume that the Group offered to Independent Third Party customers within one year.

(IV) Selling and/or licensing the use of VR products

In relation to selling VR products, the price charged by the Group shall be determined with reference to the latest prevailing selling prices of the same VR products sold to Independent Third Party customers. The Group will assess if adjustment is needed having considered factors including (i) the nature, scarcity and demand of the products in the market, (ii) the purchase volume, (iii) the development or procurement costs, and

after-sale service provided by the Group (if any), but will in any event be no more favorable to KongZhong Group than those offered by the Group to Independent Third Party customers for the same type of VR products.

If there is no historical record of the same type of VR products sold by the Group to Independent Third Party customers, the price charged by the Group shall be determined with reference to the same or similar type of VR products in the market. At least two

quotes from Independent Third Party suppliers of same or similar type of VR products in the market shall be obtained.

In relation to licensing the use of VR products, the total price charged by the Group shall be (i) the monthly licensing price of the VR products multiplied by (ii) the number of months of the licensing. The monthly licensing price is determined with reference to quotes from at least two (2) Independent Third Party licensors of the same or similar (in case there is no same products in the market) types of VR products in the market, and is arrived at after taking into consideration the development costs or original licensing expenses and after-sale service provided by the Group (if any), but will in any event be no more favorable to KongZhong Group than those offered by the Group to Independent Third Party customers for the licensing of the same or similar type of VR products.