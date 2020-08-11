Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FormFactor, Inc.    FORM

FORMFACTOR, INC.

(FORM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:

Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference
Date: August 13th, 2020
Presentation Time: 1:1s only

2020 BMO Virtual Technology Summit
Date: August 28th, 2020
Presentation Time: 1:1s only

Jefferies 2020 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit
Date: September 1st, 2020
Presentation Time: 1:1s only

Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Date: September 8th, 2020
Presentation Time: 1:30 pm ET

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentation, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replays of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FORMFACTOR, INC.
05:55pFormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
GL
08/07FormFactor to Host Virtual Analyst Day on August 18th
GL
08/04FORMFACTOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
07/30FORMFACTOR INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/30FORMFACTOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results
GL
07/21FormFactor Announces Date Change for Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results to..
GL
07/14FormFactor to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 29th
GL
07/09FORMFACTOR INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/01FORMFACTOR INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 665 M - -
Net income 2020 66,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 148 M 2 148 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 836
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FORMFACTOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
FormFactor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMFACTOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 35,33 $
Last Close Price 27,87 $
Spread / Highest target 61,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Slessor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas St. Dennis Chairman
Shai Shahar Chief Financial Officer
Jarek Kister CTO, SVP-Technology Research & Development
Lothar Maier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORMFACTOR, INC.7.32%2 148
ASML HOLDING N.V.16.99%151 758
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION28.51%54 610
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED17.07%41 075
QORVO, INC.11.39%14 790
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-15.38%10 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group