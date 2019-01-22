Log in
FORMFACTOR, INC. (FORM)
01/22 04:00:00 pm
13.39 USD   -3.46%
FormFactor to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 6th

01/22/2019 | 04:56pm EST

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) will report financial results for its 2018 fiscal fourth quarter on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's conference call on the Investors section of the company's web site at www.formfactor.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The telephone replay will be available through February 8, 2019, 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering confirmation code 6384939. Additionally, the replay will be available on the Investors section of our website, www.formfactor.com.

About FormFactor:
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle –from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.   

FORM-F

Investor Contact
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 525 M
EBIT 2018 79,9 M
Net income 2018 28,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 36,69
P/E ratio 2019 20,76
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 1 028 M
Chart FORMFACTOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
FormFactor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMFACTOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Slessor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas St. Dennis Chairman
Shai Shahar Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin N. Eldridge Chief Information Officer
January Kister CTO, SVP-Technology Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORMFACTOR, INC.-1.56%1 028
ASML HOLDING4.65%69 999
FORTIVE CORPORATION7.94%24 389
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION8.36%22 897
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD20.76%21 367
QORVO4.20%7 904
