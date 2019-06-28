Log in
FormFactor to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019

06/28/2019

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019, being held July 10, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

About The 11th Annual CEO Summit

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 30 minutes in duration. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with up to 10 of the 21 management teams during the 30-minute group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with additional management teams during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions.

The 21 management teams collectively hosting the 2019 CEO Summit include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), BE Semiconductor Industries (BESI.AS), Brooks (BRKS), Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP), Cohu (COHU), CyberOptics (CYBE), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Nanometrics (NANO), PDF Solutions (PDFS), Photon Control (PHO.TO), Pivotal Systems (PVS.AX), Rudolph Technologies (RTEC), Soitec (SOI.PA), and Veeco Instruments (VECO).

The CEO Summit is being co-sponsored by Cowen & Co., Jefferies, Litchfield Hills Research, and Stifel.

The CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts.  As space is limited, please RSVP early.  Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary.  Last day for registration is July 5, 2019.

RSVP Contacts for 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye  Claire E. McAdams
Guerrant Associates Headgate Partners LLC
Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email:  lguerrant@guerrantir.com  Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com

