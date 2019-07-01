Log in
FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION

(6505)
Formosa Petrochemical : Taiwan Formosa to trim refinery runs; raise naphtha cracker output

07/01/2019

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp will operate its Mailiao refinery at about 90% capacity, down by about 6 percentage point from June but fully restore throughput at its naphtha crackers, company spokesman K.Y. Lin said on Monday.

Formosa operates a 540,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery at Mailiao, making that one of Asia's ten largest refineries by capacity.

Weak gasoline margins have prompted the refiner to trim gasoline supplies this month and this would affect its overall average refining throughput as a result, Lin said.

Formosa, Asia's top naphtha importer, also operates three naphtha crackers which have a total capacity of 2.93 million tonnes per year of ethylene, a building block for plastics.

But it reduced the average throughput of the naphtha crackers to about 95% of total capacity in June because of weaker demand for ethylene caused by maintenance at downstream units, he said.

"The plan is to restore the cracker runs to 100% this month but this is subjected to downstream demand," said he said.

(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 699 B
EBIT 2019 56 380 M
Net income 2019 48 370 M
Finance 2019 33 614 M
Yield 2019 3,93%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,46x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 1 053 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 107  TWD
Last Close Price 111  TWD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Tsao General Manager & Director
Pao Lang Chen Chairman
Chien Tang Tsai Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Chi Tang Lo Independent Director
Yu Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION34 000
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION12.38%324 229
BP PLC10.62%141 760
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES11.76%115 228
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP8.32%93 505
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.7.13%48 737
