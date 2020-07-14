Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Formosa Petrochemical Corporation    6505   TW0006505001

FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION

(6505)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan's Formosa shuts unit at Mailiao oil refinery after fire -sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 11:23pm EDT

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has shut a residue desulphuriser (RDS) unit at its 540,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Mailiao refinery after it was hit by a fire, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The no. 2 RDS with a capacity of 80,000 bpd was hit by a fire early on Wednesday morning, the sources said.

Mailiao is one of the 10 largest standalone refining plants in Asia. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION -2.63% 85.1 End-of-day quote.-12.72%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 43.08 Delayed Quote.-35.11%
WTI -0.10% 40.455 Delayed Quote.-34.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORP
12:08aTaiwan's Formosa shuts Mailiao refinery unit after fire, sources say
RE
07/14Taiwan's Formosa shuts unit at Mailiao oil refinery after fire -sources
RE
07/07Taiwan to cut gasoline exports by half on slow demand recovery - sources
RE
07/02FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL : Taiwan's Formosa expects 2020 gasoline exports to halve
RE
06/17FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/09Refineries around Asia join Chinese peers in ramping up oil output
RE
05/15Global oil refining could rebound in June, but margins weak - IEA
RE
05/15Global oil refining could rebound in June, but margins weak - IEA
RE
05/05FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL : Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical gas stations hit by malwa..
AQ
04/02Oil refiners face reckoning as demand plummets
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 497 B 16 886 M 16 886 M
Net income 2020 20 802 M 707 M 707 M
Net cash 2020 78 957 M 2 682 M 2 682 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,1x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 811 B 27 497 M 27 540 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 189
Free-Float 12,0%
Chart FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Formosa Petrochemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 82,18 TWD
Last Close Price 85,10 TWD
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Tsao General Manager & Director
Pao Lang Chen Chairman
Chien Tang Tsai Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Yu Cheng Independent Director
Wen Yuan Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL CORPORATION-12.72%28 281
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.87%180 375
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD26.61%163 477
BP PLC-35.43%75 313
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-28.14%68 212
PTT-13.64%34 153
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group