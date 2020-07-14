Taiwan's Formosa shuts unit at Mailiao oil refinery after fire -sources

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has shut a residue desulphuriser (RDS) unit at its 540,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Mailiao refinery after it was hit by a fire, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The no. 2 RDS with a capacity of 80,000 bpd was hit by a fire early on Wednesday morning, the sources said.

Mailiao is one of the 10 largest standalone refining plants in Asia. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)