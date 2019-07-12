Log in
02:46aInterim report, January – June 2019
GL
06/28FORMPIPE SOFTWARE : Increased number of shares in Formpipe
AQ
05/21A Company in Banking & Insurance Choose Long-Term Archive
GL
Interim report, January – June 2019

07/12/2019 | 02:46am EDT

PERIOD APRIL 1 – JUNE 30, 2019

  • Net sales of SEK 101.5 m (SEK 100.0 m)
  • Software revenues of SEK 71.6 m (SEK 66.1 m)
  • Recurring revenues of SEK 60.0 m (SEK 54.7 m), which corresponds to 59 % (55 %) of net sales.
  • EBITDA SEK 25.0 m; 24.6 % (SEK 21.5 m; 21.5 %)
  • EBITDA-adj. SEK 15.9 m; 15.7 % (SEK 13.4 m; 13.4 %)
  • EBIT SEK 11.5 m; 11.3 % (SEK 9.6 m; 9.6 %)
  • Net profit SEK 8.4 m; 8.3 % (SEK 7.3 m; 7.3 %)
  • EPS before dilution SEK 0.16 (SEK 0.14)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 6.7 m (SEK 20.9 m)

PERIOD JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2019

  • Net sales of SEK 198.3 m (SEK 201.2 m)
  • Software revenues of SEK 136.6 m (SEK 132.3 m)
  • Recurring revenues of SEK 120.0 m (SEK 106.9 m), which corresponds to 61 % (53 %) of net sales.
  • EBITDA SEK 48.0 m; 24.2 % (SEK 46.8 m; 23.3 %)
  • EBITDA-adj. SEK 30.0 m; 15.1 % (SEK 30.6 m; 15.2 %)  EBIT SEK 21.0 m; 10.6 % (SEK 23.2 m; 11.5 %)
  • Net profit SEK 14.7 m; 7.4 % (SEK 17.2 m; 8.6 %)
  • EPS before dilution SEK 0.28 (SEK 0.33)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK -5.8 m (SEK 40.9 m)


For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

For the full report, see attached PDF.

___________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 July 12, 2019.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company’s software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 404 M
EBIT 2019 55,0 M
Net income 2019 39,5 M
Finance 2019 55,5 M
Yield 2019 2,94%
P/E ratio 2019 29,5x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,77x
EV / Sales2020 2,57x
Capitalization 1 175 M
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,0  SEK
Last Close Price 22,1  SEK
Spread / Highest target -14,0%
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Sundin Chief Executive Officer
Bo Nordlander Chairman
Joakim Alfredson Chief Financial Officer
Ulf Martin Henricson Independent Director
Peter Kristian Lindström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORMPIPE SOFTWARE AB12.18%125
ORACLE CORPORATION32.87%200 650
SAP40.25%163 979
INTUIT39.60%71 243
SERVICENOW INC69.79%55 423
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.42.45%20 113
