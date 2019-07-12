Interim report, January – June 2019

PERIOD APRIL 1 – JUNE 30, 2019



Net sales of SEK 101.5 m (SEK 100.0 m)

Software revenues of SEK 71.6 m (SEK 66.1 m)

Recurring revenues of SEK 60.0 m (SEK 54.7 m), which corresponds to 59 % (55 %) of net sales.

EBITDA SEK 25.0 m; 24.6 % (SEK 21.5 m; 21.5 %)

EBITDA-adj. SEK 15.9 m; 15.7 % (SEK 13.4 m; 13.4 %)

EBIT SEK 11.5 m; 11.3 % (SEK 9.6 m; 9.6 %)

Net profit SEK 8.4 m; 8.3 % (SEK 7.3 m; 7.3 %)

EPS before dilution SEK 0.16 (SEK 0.14)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 6.7 m (SEK 20.9 m)

PERIOD JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2019



Net sales of SEK 198.3 m (SEK 201.2 m)

Software revenues of SEK 136.6 m (SEK 132.3 m)

Recurring revenues of SEK 120.0 m (SEK 106.9 m), which corresponds to 61 % (53 %) of net sales.

EBITDA SEK 48.0 m; 24.2 % (SEK 46.8 m; 23.3 %)

EBITDA-adj. SEK 30.0 m; 15.1 % (SEK 30.6 m; 15.2 %)  EBIT SEK 21.0 m; 10.6 % (SEK 23.2 m; 11.5 %)

Net profit SEK 14.7 m; 7.4 % (SEK 17.2 m; 8.6 %)

EPS before dilution SEK 0.28 (SEK 0.33)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -5.8 m (SEK 40.9 m)





For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

For the full report, see attached PDF.

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 July 12, 2019.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company’s software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

