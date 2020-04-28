Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 04/28 03:00:26 am
22.5 SEK   +3.21%
02:45aInterim Report, January - March 2020
GL
03/25New date for the Annual General Meeting and update of financial calendar
GL
02/20FORMPIPE SOFTWARE PUBL : is now ISO 27001 certified
AQ
Interim Report, January - March 2020

04/28/2020 | 02:45am EDT

Period January 1 – March 31, 2020

  • Net sales of SEK 103.1 m (SEK 96.8 m)
  • Software revenues of SEK 68.3 m (SEK 61.5 m)
  • Recurring revenues of SEK 60.8 m (SEK 56.5 m) which corresponds to 59 % (58 %) of net sales.
  • EBITDA SEK 27.1 m; 26.3 % (SEK 23.0 m; 23.8 %)
  • EBITDA-adj. SEK 18.0 m; 17.4 % (SEK 14.0 m; 14.5 %)
  • EBIT SEK 14.8 m; 14.4 % (SEK 9.5 m; 9.8 %)
  • Net profit SEK 11.3 m; 10.9 % (SEK 6.3 m; 6.5 %)
  • EPS before dilution SEK 0.21 (SEK 0.12)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 26.1 m (SEK -12.5 m)

For additional information, contact:
Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

For the full report, see attached PDF.

 ___________________________________________________________________________

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 April 28, 2020.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company’s software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 395 M
EBIT 2019 45,2 M
Net income 2019 32,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 35,2x
P/E ratio 2020 32,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,93x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,94x
Capitalization 1 159 M
NameTitle
Christian Sundin Chief Executive Officer
Bo Nordlander Chairman
Joakim Alfredson Chief Financial Officer
Ulf Martin Henricson Independent Director
Peter Kristian Lindström Independent Director
