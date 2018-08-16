Formula Systems Reports the Results of the Second Quarter and First Half of 2018 with Double-Digit Growth in All Major Financial Indicators

Formula’s revenues for the first half increased 15% year over year to $736.9 million and operating income for the first half increased 63% year over year to $50.6 million

Or Yehuda, Israel, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FORTY ), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2018, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter increased by 10.4% to $363.5 million, compared to $329.1 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated operating income for the second quarter increased by 66.5% to $24.8 million, compared to $14.9 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the second quarter was $7.6 million, or $0.51 per fully diluted share, compared to $0.3 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2018

Consolidated revenues for the first half of 2018 increased by 15.1% to $736.9 million, compared to $640.0 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated operating income for the first half of 2018 increased by 62.6% to $50.6 million, compared to $31.1 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the first half of 2018 was $14.9 million, or $0.99 per fully diluted share, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2018, Formula held 49.18%, 48.25%, 47.12%, 100%, 50% and 90.09% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd. and Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., respectively.

Consolidated cash, short-term investments in marketable securities and bank deposits totaled to approximately $251.8 million as of June 30, 2018.

Total consolidated equity as of June 30, 2018, was $772.9 million (representing 49.3% of the total balance sheet).

As of June 30, 2018, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debentures issued by Formula and under loans granted from other financial institutions.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said, “We are very pleased to report significant growth in all major financial indices across our entire portfolio.

"In the second quarter and first half of 2018, Matrix achieved double-digit growth across all its key financial indicators. Matrix reported revenues of NIS 762.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, operating income of NIS 50.1 million, and net income attributable to Matrix shareholders of NIS 32.7 million, reflecting an increase of 14%, 22.1% and 43.3% respectively, year over year.

“The increase in Matrix's revenues can be credited to the strategic deals that it won over the past year, including establishing a credit database for the Bank of Israel, significant deals in the field of cyber and other successful business initiatives. In the US, Matrix is beginning to reap the benefits of its acquisitions and continues to see the US market as a strategic market for its continued growth.

“Matrix also continued to focus on high-profit activities and on developing new models in the field of employee training and placement well as in the integration and infrastructure solutions sector, which continues to expand and enjoy increased demand.

“Sapiens’ improved margins and profitability in the second quarter and first half of 2018 reflect its success in making significant strides to getting back on track, including cost-cutting programs and the effective leveraging of its global assets. In the second quarter, Sapiens’ revenues totaled $72.2 million up 4.5% compared to last year, its operating margin improved to 6.8% and its non-GAAP1 operating margin was 13.2% up from (4.3%) and 4.7% respectively, year over year.

“Sapiens updated its guidance and forecasts that its non-GAAP revenues will be in the range of $285 to $290 million up from $280 to 285 million and the non-GAAP full year operating margins will be in the range of 13.0% and 13.2% up from 12.0% to 13.0%.

“Sapiens continues to advance towards its key objectives of expanding its P&C business in EMEA and North America while improving profitability. Sapiens’ enhanced digital insurance offering along with its proven products and personnel are winning new business, particularly with its P&C platforms, and is expanding its business with new and existing clients and building its pipeline for future growth. This quarter’s results demonstrate Sapiens’ ability to expand market leadership, particularly in the areas with the greatest client demand in the insurance market: digitalization, data analytics, and legacy transformation.

“Magic’s record-breaking financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2018 demonstrate that Magic is continuing its impressive forward momentum across all of its markets and regions, confirming that its strategic business initiatives are paying off. The results for the second quarter were at all-time highs with revenues of $70.2 million, operating income of $8.0 million and non-GAAP2 operating income of $9.8 million, up 7%, 26% and 9% respectively, year over year, driven exclusively by organic growth.

“TSG is expanding its partnerships to execute additional strategic projects in Israel and around the world.

“Lastly, we are excited by Michpal's continuing growth, with revenues for the first half of 2018 increasing by more than 25% year over year, mainly as a result of the successful January 2018 official launch of its new product and new service line – "Michpal Pension" and "Michpal PensionPlus”. Over 1,500 existing Michpal customers have already adopted this new business line, which is the first step in our business strategy to expand Michpal’s offerings. We expect that Michpal’s strong financial position, coupled with its activities towards promoting and growing its business organically and through M&As, will continue the company's momentum through 2018 and beyond.”







1 Non-GAAP measures as detailed in Sapiens’ press release from August 7, 2018

2 Non-GAAP measures as detailed in Magic Software Enterprises’ press release from August 8, 2018









About Formula

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is a global information technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com .

Except for any historical information contained herein, matters discussed in this press release might include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Regarding any financial statements, actual results might vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to, risks in product and technology development, market acceptance of new products and continuing product conditions, both locally and abroad, release and sales of new products by strategic resellers and customers, and other risk factors detailed in Formula's most recent annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Six months ended Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues 736,858 639,971 363,483 329,093 Cost of revenues 572,616 501,154 282,581 256,605 Gross profit 164,242 138,817 80,902 72,488 Research and development costs, net 21,448 19,383 10,502 11,572 Selling, general and administrative expenses 92,215 88,320 45,635 46,040 Operating income 50,579 31,114 24,765 14,876 Financial income (expenses), net (3,261 ) (13,435 )(*) (1,290 ) (6,408 )(*) Income before taxes on income 47,318 17,679 (*) 23,475 8,468 (*) Taxes on income 11,723 6,330 5,605 3,397 Income after taxes 35,595 11,349 (*) 17,870 5,071 (*) Equity in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net (63 ) 410 (133 ) 198 Net income 35,532 11,759 (*) 17,737 5,269 (*) Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests 3,111 1,176 (*) 1,582 569 (*) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 17,571 9,784 (*) 8,544 4,446 (*) Net income attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders 14,850 799 (*) 7,611 254 (*) Earnings per share (basic) 1.01 0.06 (*) 0.52 0.02 (*) Earnings per share (diluted) 0.99 0.06 (*) 0.51 0.01 (*) Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic) 14,730,449 14,320,595 14,730,865 14,338,451 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 15,568,811 14,711,056 15,569,517 14,711,079

*) Adjustment to comparative data

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 238,774 245,936 Marketable securities 11,919 14,138 Short-term deposits 1,111 735 Trade receivables 380,706 385,778 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 48,576 44,915 Inventories 3,587 3,299 Total current assets 684,673 694,801 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred taxes 15,330 15,878 Prepaid expenses and other accounts receivables 20,121 16,581 Total long-term assets 35,451 32,459 INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR AT EQUITY METHOD 25,248 25,315 PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 29,668 29,807 NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL 793,863 781,255 TOTAL ASSETS 1,568,903 1,563,637 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Liabilities to banks and others 108,948 70,819 Debentures 53,418 4,826 Trade payables 77,778 95,339 Deferred revenue and customer advances 69,490 58,905 Employees and payroll accrual 100,689 111,707 Other accounts payable 48,118 53,145 Liabilities related to business combinations 5,061 6,811 Redeemable non-controlling interests 36,686 31,395 Total current liabilities 500,188 432,947 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Liabilities to banks and others 92,482 135,616 Other long-term liabilities 7,315 7,244 Debentures, net of current maturities 116,154 133,739 Deferred taxes 34,477 36,605 Deferred revenues 6,763 9,340 Liabilities related to business combinations 8,380 4,711 Redeemable non-controlling interests 21,376 21,481 Employee benefit liabilities 8,836 9,032 Total long-term liabilities 295,783 357,768 EQUITY Equity attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders 359,458 359,202 Non-controlling interests 413,474 413,720 Total equity 772,932 772,922 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,568,903 1,563,637

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

STANDALONE FINANCIAL DATA HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. dollars in thousands