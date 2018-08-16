Log in
FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD
  Report  
Formula Systems Reports the Results of the Second Quarter and First Half of 2018 with Double-Digit Growth in All Major Financial Indicators

08/16/2018 | 01:14pm CEST

Formula’s revenues for the first half increased 15% year over year to $736.9 million and operating income for the first half increased 63% year over year to $50.6 million

Or Yehuda, Israel, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ: FORTY), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2018, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

  • Consolidated revenues for the second quarter increased by 10.4% to $363.5 million, compared to $329.1 million in the same period last year.
  • Consolidated operating income for the second quarter increased by 66.5% to $24.8 million, compared to $14.9 million in the same period last year.  
  • Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the second quarter was $7.6 million, or $0.51 per fully diluted share, compared to $0.3 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.   

Financial Highlights for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2018

  • Consolidated revenues for the first half of 2018 increased by 15.1% to $736.9 million, compared to $640.0 million in the same period last year.
  • Consolidated operating income for the first half of 2018 increased by 62.6% to $50.6 million, compared to $31.1 million in the same period last year.  
  • Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the first half of 2018 was $14.9 million, or $0.99 per fully diluted share, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.   
  • As of June 30, 2018, Formula held 49.18%, 48.25%, 47.12%, 100%, 50% and 90.09% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd. and Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., respectively.
  • Consolidated cash, short-term investments in marketable securities and bank deposits totaled to approximately $251.8 million as of June 30, 2018. 
  • Total consolidated equity as of June 30, 2018, was $772.9 million (representing 49.3% of the total balance sheet).
  • As of June 30, 2018, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debentures issued by Formula and under loans granted from other financial institutions.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said, “We are very pleased to report significant growth in all major financial indices across our entire portfolio.

"In the second quarter and first half of 2018, Matrix achieved double-digit growth across all its key financial indicators. Matrix reported revenues of NIS 762.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, operating income of NIS 50.1 million, and net income attributable to Matrix shareholders of NIS 32.7 million, reflecting an increase of 14%, 22.1% and 43.3% respectively, year over year.

“The increase in Matrix's revenues can be credited to the strategic deals that it won over the past year, including establishing a credit database for the Bank of Israel, significant deals in the field of cyber and other successful business initiatives. In the US, Matrix is beginning to reap the benefits of its acquisitions and continues to see the US market as a strategic market for its continued growth.

“Matrix also continued to focus on high-profit activities and on developing new models in the field of employee training and placement well as in the integration and infrastructure solutions sector, which continues to expand and enjoy increased demand.

“Sapiens’ improved margins and profitability in the second quarter and first half of 2018 reflect its success in making significant strides to getting back on track, including cost-cutting programs and the effective leveraging of its global assets. In the second quarter, Sapiens’ revenues totaled $72.2 million up 4.5% compared to last year, its operating margin improved to 6.8% and its non-GAAP1 operating margin was 13.2% up from (4.3%) and 4.7% respectively, year over year.

“Sapiens updated its guidance and forecasts that its non-GAAP revenues will be in the range of $285 to $290 million up from $280 to 285 million and the non-GAAP full year operating margins will be in the range of 13.0% and 13.2% up from 12.0% to 13.0%.

“Sapiens continues to advance towards its key objectives of expanding its P&C business in EMEA and North America while improving profitability. Sapiens’ enhanced digital insurance offering along with its proven products and personnel are winning new business, particularly with its P&C platforms, and is expanding its business with new and existing clients and building its pipeline for future growth. This quarter’s results demonstrate Sapiens’ ability to expand market leadership, particularly in the areas with the greatest client demand in the insurance market: digitalization, data analytics, and legacy transformation.

“Magic’s record-breaking financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2018 demonstrate that Magic is continuing its impressive forward momentum across all of its markets and regions, confirming that its strategic business initiatives are paying off. The results for the second quarter were at all-time highs with revenues of $70.2 million, operating income of $8.0 million and non-GAAP2 operating income of $9.8 million, up 7%, 26% and 9% respectively, year over year, driven exclusively by organic growth.

“TSG is expanding its partnerships to execute additional strategic projects in Israel and around the world.

“Lastly, we are excited by Michpal's continuing growth, with revenues for the first half of 2018 increasing by more than 25% year over year, mainly as a result of the successful January 2018 official launch of its new product and new service line – "Michpal Pension" and "Michpal PensionPlus”. Over 1,500 existing Michpal customers have already adopted this new business line, which is the first step in our business strategy to expand Michpal’s offerings. We expect that Michpal’s strong financial position, coupled with its activities towards promoting and growing its business organically and through M&As, will continue the company's momentum through 2018 and beyond.”



1 Non-GAAP measures as detailed in Sapiens’ press release from August 7, 2018

2 Non-GAAP measures as detailed in Magic Software Enterprises’ press release from August 8, 2018



About Formula

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is a global information technology company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com.

Press Contact:

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.
+972-3-5389487
ir@formula.co.il

Except for any historical information contained herein, matters discussed in this press release might include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Regarding any financial statements, actual results might vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to, risks in product and technology development, market acceptance of new products and continuing product conditions, both locally and abroad, release and sales of new products by strategic resellers and customers, and other risk factors detailed in Formula's most recent annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

  Six months ended  Three months ended 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2018  2017  2018  2017 
  Unaudited  Unaudited 
Revenues  736,858   639,971   363,483   329,093 
Cost of revenues  572,616   501,154   282,581   256,605 
                 
Gross profit  164,242   138,817   80,902   72,488 
Research and development costs, net  21,448   19,383   10,502   11,572 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  92,215   88,320   45,635   46,040 
Operating income  50,579   31,114   24,765   14,876 
                 
Financial income (expenses), net  (3,261)  (13,435)(*)  (1,290)  (6,408)(*)
                 
Income before taxes on income  47,318   17,679(*)  23,475   8,468(*)
Taxes on income  11,723   6,330   5,605   3,397 
                 
Income after taxes  35,595   11,349(*)  17,870   5,071(*)
Equity in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net  (63)  410   (133)  198 
                 
Net income  35,532   11,759(*)  17,737   5,269(*)
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests  3,111   1,176(*)  1,582   569(*)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests  17,571   9,784(*)  8,544   4,446(*)
                 
Net income attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders  14,850   799(*)  7,611   254(*)
                 
Earnings per share (basic)  1.01   0.06(*)  0.52   0.02(*)
Earnings per share (diluted)  0.99   0.06(*)  0.51   0.01(*)
                 
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic)  14,730,449   14,320,595   14,730,865   14,338,451 
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted)  15,568,811   14,711,056   15,569,517   14,711,079 

 

 *)Adjustment to comparative data

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands

  June 30,  December 31, 
  2018  2017 
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents  238,774   245,936 
Marketable securities  11,919   14,138 
Short-term deposits  1,111   735 
Trade receivables  380,706   385,778 
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses  48,576   44,915 
Inventories  3,587   3,299 
Total current assets  684,673   694,801 
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS:        
Deferred taxes  15,330   15,878 
Prepaid expenses and other accounts receivables  20,121   16,581 
Total long-term assets  35,451   32,459 
         
INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR AT EQUITY METHOD  25,248   25,315 
         
PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET  29,668   29,807 
         
NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL  793,863   781,255 
         
TOTAL ASSETS  1,568,903   1,563,637 
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Liabilities to banks and others  108,948   70,819 
Debentures  53,418   4,826 
Trade payables  77,778   95,339 
Deferred revenue and customer advances  69,490   58,905 
Employees and payroll accrual  100,689   111,707 
Other accounts payable  48,118   53,145 
Liabilities related to business combinations  5,061   6,811 
Redeemable non-controlling interests  36,686   31,395 
Total current liabilities  500,188   432,947 
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Liabilities to banks and others  92,482   135,616 
Other long-term liabilities  7,315   7,244 
Debentures, net of current maturities  116,154   133,739 
Deferred taxes  34,477   36,605 
Deferred revenues  6,763   9,340 
Liabilities related to business combinations  8,380   4,711 
Redeemable non-controlling interests  21,376   21,481 
Employee benefit liabilities  8,836   9,032 
Total long-term liabilities  295,783   357,768 
         
EQUITY        
Equity attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders  359,458   359,202 
Non-controlling interests  413,474   413,720 
Total equity  772,932   772,922 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  1,568,903   1,563,637 

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
STANDALONE FINANCIAL DATA HIGHLIGHTS
U.S. dollars in thousands

  June 30,  December 31, 
  2018  2017 
  (Unaudited) 
       
Debentures  91,194   59,503 
         
Other financial liabilities  24,854   38,911 
         
Formula shareholders’ equity  359,458   359,202 
         
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities  38,293   14,842 
         
Fair market value of equity holdings in publicly traded subsidiaries  732,485   835,400 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
