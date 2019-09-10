Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forrester Research, Inc.    FORR

FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.

(FORR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Apple Keynote: Still A Whole Greater Than The Sum Of Its Parts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

After Apple's keynote in Cupertino on Tuesday Forrester analysts Frank Gillett, Thomas Husson and Julie Ask shared their thoughts on the tech giant's latest announcement of several new iPhone models and other products and services.

Thomas Husson, Vice President & Principal Analyst:
'Apple's new range of iPhones is a powerful upgrade to the X edition, eventually leapfrogging competition on performance and on the photo/video experience. Apple is right to differentiate the experience by bundling new unique content subscription services on top of its products instead of focusing on latest technologies such as 5G that are not yet delivering meaningful consumer benefits. Coupled with a smart pricing for the new and old iPhone ranges, I believe this will enable Apple to maintain its premium brand and continue to grow its installed base of devices. While detractors may argue this is mostly incremental innovation, let's not forget that Apple delivers differentiated experiences through its integrated ecosystem and that it enables the brand to enter new territories by successfully pivoting to the service business. '

Frank Gillett, Vice President & Principal Analyst:
'For the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro launch, Apple used its engineering advantages to drive new levels of computational photography features such as Slofies (slo-mo selfies) and dual video recording through 2 lenses at once, as demoed by Filmic. And they delivered slight price cuts for mid-range and entry level devices: cutting the iPhone 11 starting price $50, the updated entry iPad price, and the existing line of iPhone XR and iPhone 8, creating a mid-range of affordable devices to complement their premium iPhone 11 Pro. The Apple Watch Series 5 improvements were very compelling for new and upgrade buyers, especially the always on display and the expanding range of health monitoring features. Apple also did well playing to values based consumers, sourcing 100% recycled aluminium where used in addition to a growing list of careful materials choices, and offering a new Trade In program with recycling. Apple built on their integrated ecosystem advantage by announcing low monthly pricing for Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ - and a free year of Apple TV for a buyer of an Apple device. Though it can all be labelled incremental innovation, Apple maintained its disciplined approach to delivering industry leading features and experiences built on well-engineered hardware, software and services. The Apple line up is still a whole greater than the sum of its parts.'

Here you can check out the new blog post of Vice President & Principal Analyst Julie Ask on Apple's latest keynote: Cameras And Displays Sell Phones; Services Create Sticky Customers

© 2018, Forrester Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Forrester is a trademark of Forrester Research, Inc.

Disclaimer

Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 23:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
07:02pAPPLE KEYNOTE : Still A Whole Greater Than The Sum Of Its Parts
PU
09/09FORRESTER RESEARCH : Bank of America, Forrester survey shows mobile wallet, PayP..
AQ
09/09FORRESTER : Unveils FeedbackNow 2.0, A Real-Time CX Analytics Solution
PR
09/04FORRESTER RESEARCH : Announces Top U.K. Brands That Deliver High Quality Custome..
PU
09/03IFA 2019 PRE-COMMENTARY : Smart home products to dominate headlines
PU
09/02MOBILE OPTIMIZATION INITIATIVE STUDY : Community Innovation Crowd-Sources Mobile..
AQ
08/29FORRESTER RESEARCH : Asia Pacific To Drive Global Social Ad Spend In The Next Fi..
PU
08/29FORRESTER : Customer Experience In Singapore Remains Weak
PU
08/19ACCENTURE : Named a Leader in 'Salesforce Implementation Partners in Asia Pacifi..
AQ
08/12FORRESTER RESEARCH : TIBCO Named an Enterprise BI Leader in Two Industry Reports..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 461 M
EBIT 2019 -1,80 M
Net income 2019 -11,6 M
Debt 2019 32,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -56,0x
P/E ratio 2020 56,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,46x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 644 M
Chart FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forrester Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 57,00  $
Last Close Price 34,69  $
Spread / Highest target 70,1%
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George F. Colony Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Carrie Johnson Fanlo Chief Research Officer
Robert M. Galford Independent Director
Gretchen G. Teichgraeber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-23.42%635
OMNICOM GROUP7.14%17 069
WPP GROUP17.91%15 565
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 789
PUBLICIS GROUPE-11.30%11 636
DENTSU INC-20.45%9 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group