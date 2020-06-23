Forrester : Releases Events Schedule For The Remainder Of 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR) today announced an update to its events lineup scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2020. The company announced that all events scheduled in the second half of 2020 will be held as live virtual experiences.

Forrester recently delivered its flagship CX Sydney, SiriusDecisions Summit, and CX North America events as live virtual experiences. Forrester transformed these events into fully paid, live virtual experiences, unlike many organizations that canceled their events or offered them for free due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance for Forester's virtual events either matched or exceeded the number of attendees at last year's respective physical events. Additionally, Forrester was able to offer sessions on demand, leading to higher attendee engagement. The company also facilitated more networking opportunities with sponsors and Forrester analysts and was able to host and provide more content to attendees — affirming the power of the virtual model to connect with customers and prospects in this new pandemic environment.

The following events will be held as live virtual experiences:

Summit Asia Pacific ( September 1-2 )

( ) Security & Risk (Global) ( September 22-23 )

) Summit EMEA ( October 6-7 )

) Data Strategy & Insights ( North America ) ( October 14-15 )

) ( ) Technology & Innovation (Global) ( November 4-5 )

) CX Europe ( November 18-19 )

Please refer to the Forrester website for the latest on event dates and content.

"Forrester successfully converted its second-quarter 2020 events to virtual," said Lisa Riley, vice president of global events at Forrester. "While this resulted in reduced revenue and operating income, hosting these live virtual experiences allowed Forrester to nurture, maintain, and, in some cases, grow client and sponsor relationships."

The potential negative impact to full-year 2020 revenue and operating income of changing to all virtual events in the second half of 2020 was factored into the guidance the company provided in its May 7, 2020 earnings release.

Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world.

