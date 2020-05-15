Forrester Research : Announces Asia Pacific Financial Services Webcast Week 2020

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2020 - Forrester today announced that its annual Financial Services Summit in Singaporewill be delivered as a week-long virtual event from May 26- 29 - Forrester's Asia Pacific Financial Services Webcast Week 2020. This inaugural webcast series will comprise of complimentary keynote presentations and panel discussions featuring a total of twenty leading Forrester analysts and industry speakers.

The financial services landscape in Asia Pacificis dynamic, and COVID-19 is bringing additional uncertainty and challenges. A clear lack of predictability in the business environment will force financial services organisations to embrace an adaptive strategy and continuously probe, sense, and respond in the nimblest way possible.

Featuring two sessions per day (11:00 amSGT and 3:00 pmSGT), the webcast series will cover the following topics:

Accelerating Innovation Through Open Banking

A Perfect Storm Of Digital Retail Payments In APAC

Build a Data Platform to Enable Your Insights-driven Transformation

Invest In Customers' Financial Well-Being To Create Value And Drive Growth

Leverage Tech-Driven Innovation To Transform SME Banking

CX-Centric Business Recovery Strategies In the Insurance Industry

Making Cloud-Native a Reality for Financial Services Firms

The Future of Work Is Closer Than You Think

'The next normal arising from this global pandemic will force financial services firms to redefine their decades-old business models,' said Frederic Giron, vice president and research director, Forrester. 'Leading firms will embrace market adaptiveness, experiment with new business models and revenue streams, launch personalised services; and improve not only customer, but also employee experience quality. The insights from our Asia Pacific Financial Services Webcast Week is exactly what digital business leaders need to lead in 2020 and beyond.'

Hear from the following esteemed speakers at Asia Pacific Financial Services Webcast Week 2020:

Forrester Analysts Industry Thought Leaders Frederic Giron , VP & Research Director

Tom Mouhsian , Principal Analyst

Achim Granzen , Principal Analyst

Leslie Joseph , Principal Analyst

Aurélie L'Hostis , Senior Analyst

Zhi-Ying Barry , Senior Analyst

Meng Liu , Analyst

Arnav Gupta , Analyst

Nancy Lin , Senior Research Associate

Kalyan Sumanam, Principal Consultant Siew Choo Soh , Managing Director and Head of Consumer Banking & Big Data Analytics Technology, DBS Bank

Henry Wang, Lead Architect, MYbank, Ant Group Shareholder

Steve Monaghan , Chairman & CEO, Gen.Life Limited

Francesco Lagutaine , Chief Marketing and Experience Design Officer - Asia, Manulife Financial Asia Ltd.

Alp Altun , Regional Chief Transformation Officer, Asia-Pacific, Allianz

Prashant Agarwal , Head, Digital Marketing, AIA Group

Vincent Caldeira , Chief Technologist (FSI), Red Hat

Laurence Thiery , Head of Financial Services, Asia, Amazon Web Services

Stuart Ward , Director, Industry Strategy, Financial Services, Salesforce

Nick Wilde, Managing Director of APAC, Thought Machine Resources:

Register to attend the Forrester Asia Pacific Financial Services Webcast Week.

View the full agenda and speakers.

Members of the press interested in attending and covering this webcast series may contact press@forrester.com.

Visit Forrester's COVID-19 Insights Hub for the latest guidance for leaders to address the growing business and employee experience implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

