Forrester Research : Announces Asia Pacific Financial Services Webcast Week 2020

05/15/2020 | 04:30am EDT

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2020 - Forrester today announced that its annual Financial Services Summit in Singaporewill be delivered as a week-long virtual event from May 26- 29 - Forrester's Asia Pacific Financial Services Webcast Week 2020. This inaugural webcast series will comprise of complimentary keynote presentations and panel discussions featuring a total of twenty leading Forrester analysts and industry speakers.

The financial services landscape in Asia Pacificis dynamic, and COVID-19 is bringing additional uncertainty and challenges. A clear lack of predictability in the business environment will force financial services organisations to embrace an adaptive strategy and continuously probe, sense, and respond in the nimblest way possible.

Featuring two sessions per day (11:00 amSGT and 3:00 pmSGT), the webcast series will cover the following topics:

  • Accelerating Innovation Through Open Banking
  • A Perfect Storm Of Digital Retail Payments In APAC
  • Build a Data Platform to Enable Your Insights-driven Transformation
  • Invest In Customers' Financial Well-Being To Create Value And Drive Growth
  • Leverage Tech-Driven Innovation To Transform SME Banking
  • CX-Centric Business Recovery Strategies In the Insurance Industry
  • Making Cloud-Native a Reality for Financial Services Firms
  • The Future of Work Is Closer Than You Think

'The next normal arising from this global pandemic will force financial services firms to redefine their decades-old business models,' said Frederic Giron, vice president and research director, Forrester. 'Leading firms will embrace market adaptiveness, experiment with new business models and revenue streams, launch personalised services; and improve not only customer, but also employee experience quality. The insights from our Asia Pacific Financial Services Webcast Week is exactly what digital business leaders need to lead in 2020 and beyond.'

Hear from the following esteemed speakers at Asia Pacific Financial Services Webcast Week 2020:

Forrester Analysts

Industry Thought Leaders

  • Frederic Giron, VP & Research Director
  • Tom Mouhsian, Principal Analyst
  • Achim Granzen, Principal Analyst
  • Leslie Joseph, Principal Analyst
  • Aurélie L'Hostis, Senior Analyst
  • Zhi-Ying Barry, Senior Analyst
  • Meng Liu, Analyst
  • Arnav Gupta, Analyst
  • Nancy Lin, Senior Research Associate
  • Kalyan Sumanam, Principal Consultant
  • Siew Choo Soh, Managing Director and Head of Consumer Banking & Big Data Analytics Technology, DBS Bank
  • Henry Wang, Lead Architect, MYbank, Ant Group Shareholder
  • Steve Monaghan, Chairman & CEO, Gen.Life Limited
  • Francesco Lagutaine, Chief Marketing and Experience Design Officer - Asia, Manulife Financial Asia Ltd.
  • Alp Altun, Regional Chief Transformation Officer, Asia-Pacific, Allianz
  • Prashant Agarwal, Head, Digital Marketing, AIA Group
  • Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist (FSI), Red Hat
  • Laurence Thiery, Head of Financial Services, Asia, Amazon Web Services
  • Stuart Ward, Director, Industry Strategy, Financial Services, Salesforce
  • Nick Wilde, Managing Director of APAC, Thought Machine

Resources:

  • Register to attend the Forrester Asia Pacific Financial Services Webcast Week.
  • View the full agenda and speakers.
  • Members of the press interested in attending and covering this webcast series may contact press@forrester.com.
  • Visit Forrester's COVID-19 Insights Hub for the latest guidance for leaders to address the growing business and employee experience implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

About Forrester

Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to drive customer-obsessed vision, strategy, and execution that accelerate growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 690,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data and analytics, custom consulting, exclusive peer groups, certifications, and events, we are revolutionizing how businesses grow in the age of the customer; learn more at forrester.com.

Contact

Iris Leong

PR Manager, Asia Pacific

+65 6426 7016

ileong@forrester.com

Disclaimer

Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 08:29:04 UTC
