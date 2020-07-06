Forrester Research : PEAK Coaching Drives Performance, PEAK Leadership Powers Employee Experience (EX)

Coaching isn't a new concept in the realm of leadership practice. Yet few organizations have invested in developing managers at all levels to become coaches who can systematically support and drive their team members' growth. Forrester emphasizes that while there are many tools in a leader's toolbox, coaching is the most effective in driving business results. At the same time, coaching is a skill that can be taught and investments in developing leaders as coaches provide significant impact. Ultimately, talented employees do their best work when they are challenged as coaching creates an environment where the bar is set higher, not lower.

Yet while CEOs recognize that great leaders drive great business results, leadership development programs remain underfunded and disconnected from organizational values and goals. When high performers land on dysfunctional teams with unskilled managers, they become disengaged or leave the company. It's not enough to bring in PEAK talent: leaders must be supported to ensure those great people have the tools and support they need to do their best work. Additional insights from Forrester describe how:

Every company's culture is unique, and its leadership framework should be as well.

High-performing organizations are looking to attract top talent, but without great leadership, that talent may become frustrated and disengaged. PEAK leaders create a strong employee experience (EX) where high performers can thrive.

If interested in learning more or connecting further with a Forrester analyst, please reach out to press@forrester.com.