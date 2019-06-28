Log in
Forrester Research : The Future Of Facebook Is Not What We Expect

0
06/28/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Though many predict Facebook will suddenly collapse,Forrester's Jessica Liu disagrees.Despite continuousbad press, Facebook has reported steady user and revenue growth, and advertisers will continue to go where users are- according to Forrester data,Facebook accounts for 75% of global spend market, which we forecast will reach $110B by 2020.

In new research on the future of Facebook, Liu explains that users and brands behaviors will not change overnight, per the data above - and also because regulators enact policy so slowly that Facebook can shore up itsassets (like its continued collection of first-party data on billions of users) in the interim.

But Facebook is far from in the clear: while it's short-term outlook may be fine, itspush into private messaging to become the global version of China's WeChatwill be its undoingin the long-term. Social media user growth will essentially stall, pushing Facebook to add features to keep its users engaged. By then, regulators will clamp down on Facebook, limiting its growth options.

For more information, read this blog post.

© 2019, Forrester Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Forrester is a trademark of Forrester Research, Inc.

Disclaimer

Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:30:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 471 M
EBIT 2019 52,2 M
Net income 2019 -10,6 M
Debt 2019 175 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 71,59
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,67x
Capitalization 871 M
Chart FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forrester Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 62,0 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George F. Colony Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Carrie Johnson Fanlo Chief Research Officer
Robert M. Galford Independent Director
Gretchen G. Teichgraeber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.2.35%871
OMNICOM GROUP10.58%17 834
WPP GROUP15.64%15 656
PUBLICIS GROUPE-9.92%11 895
DENTSU INC-19.49%9 891
INTERPUBLIC GROUP6.93%8 538
