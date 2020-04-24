Log in
Forrester : Research To Broadcast Its 2020 First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

04/24/2020 | 11:45am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR) will broadcast its first-quarter earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

The call will be available at forrester.com. Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may preregister for the call at https://forr.com/3bBlxZy.

Instructions are provided to ensure that the necessary audio applications are downloaded and installed. Users can obtain these programs at no charge. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on Forrester's website.

About Forrester Research

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to drive customer-obsessed vision, strategy, and execution that accelerate growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 690,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, data and analytics, custom consulting, exclusive peer groups, certifications, and events, we are revolutionizing how businesses grow in the age of the customer; learn more at forrester.com.

Contact:

Russell Sweeney  
Investor Relations  
Forrester Research, Inc.  
+1 617-613-6350  
investor@forrester.com  

© 2020, Forrester Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Forrester is a registered trademark of Forrester Research, Inc. 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forrester-research-to-broadcast-its-2020-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-301046892.html

SOURCE Forrester


© PRNewswire 2020
