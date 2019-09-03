Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forrester Research, Inc.    FORR

FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.

(FORR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IFA 2019 pre-commentary: Smart home products to dominate headlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 10:57am EDT

Ahead of IFA 2019 next week, Forrester's Vice Presidents & Principal Analysts Thomas Husson and Frank Gillett have shared their thoughts on the key themes and trends he expects to come out of the event.

Thomas' comment takes a look at the ongoing hype of 5G, the issues around the US/Chinese technology war and the emphasis on smart home products and voice-based assistants, while Frank delivers his insights on privacy features in consumer electronics and emerging trends around IFA 2019.

Thomas Husson, Vice President & Principal Analyst:
'IFA in Berlin is always a great opportunity to get a glimpse of the future and to discuss key technology trends and how they will impact brands and society. Eight months after CES, the debate on smart connectivity, AI and automation will continue with a stronger emphasis on privacy and security and the opportunity for European and lower-profile brands to try to stand out from the crowd.

I don't expect any new flagship product announcement from the likes of Samsung or Huawei. In the context of the US/Chinese technology war, it is more likely Huawei will focus on its chip business to highlight its ability to reduce its dependency on US vendors and to launch new business opportunities with external partners and developers.

The hype on 5G and foldable technology will continue but reality is consumer electronic brands will launch many new and undifferentiated mid-range smartphones, TVs, wearables and hearables. Whether Sony leverages the 40th anniversary of the Walkman brand to launch new wireless earbuds, it is likely we will see several audio gear product announcements and more fitness trackers.

I'd expect this year again a lot of emphasis on smart home products and voice-based assistants: while adoption and usage vary a lot in each European country, Europe overall lags behind the US and China. Costs and privacy concerns remain the primary inhibitors, with up to 47% of German consumers concerned usage of smart home devices and services could compromise the privacy of their personal information.'

Frank Gillett, Vice President & Principal Analyst:

'The largest European countries have distinct preferences for how they choose, buy and use smart home products. IFA Berlin is a key event that lets consumers get first hand exposure to the latest products and trends. This matches a general European preference for in-person retail learning, especially among French consumers.

The distinct European preference for privacy means that consumer electronics companies must offer solid privacy features and preferences, such as storing video locally, rather than in cloud services.

Despite being first to market for smart speakers in the US, Amazon is neck and neck with Google in Europe, as Google has matched or beat Amazon to market in Europe, with its advantage in language localization and the broad European adoption of its Android smartphone OS and search engine.

Smart displays, smart speakers with a display added, such as the Google Nest Hub and the Amazon Echo Show 5, will be an emerging trend, especially with prices under 100 Euros.'

© 2019, Forrester Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Forrester is a trademark of Forrester Research, Inc.

Disclaimer

Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 14:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
10:57aIFA 2019 PRE-COMMENTARY : Smart home products to dominate headlines
PU
09/02MOBILE OPTIMIZATION INITIATIVE STUDY : Community Innovation Crowd-Sources Mobile..
AQ
08/29FORRESTER RESEARCH : Asia Pacific To Drive Global Social Ad Spend In The Next Fi..
PU
08/29FORRESTER : Customer Experience In Singapore Remains Weak
PU
08/19ACCENTURE : Named a Leader in 'Salesforce Implementation Partners in Asia Pacifi..
AQ
08/12FORRESTER RESEARCH : TIBCO Named an Enterprise BI Leader in Two Industry Reports..
AQ
08/06FORRESTER RESEARCH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
07/31FORRESTER RESEARCH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
07/31FORRESTER : Research Reports 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 461 M
EBIT 2019 -1,80 M
Net income 2019 -11,6 M
Debt 2019 32,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -56,2x
P/E ratio 2020 56,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,47x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 647 M
Chart FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forrester Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 57,00  $
Last Close Price 34,87  $
Spread / Highest target 69,2%
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George F. Colony Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Carrie Johnson Fanlo Chief Research Officer
Robert M. Galford Independent Director
Gretchen G. Teichgraeber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-21.99%647
OMNICOM GROUP3.85%16 545
WPP GROUP14.36%14 738
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 379
PUBLICIS GROUPE-13.30%11 280
DENTSU INC-22.90%9 602
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group