Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forrester Research, Inc.    FORR

FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.

(FORR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mate Xs launch: 2020 will be a pivotal year for Huawei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 06:49pm EST

Given that Mobile World Congress was being cancelled this year, the Chinese tech giant Huawei launched its new foldable smartphone Mate Xs and updates to some of its important products at a virtual press conference on Tuesday. Earlier today Sony presented its new smartphone flagship Xperia 1 II. Here you find the comments of Forrester VP & Principal Analyst Thomas Husson on Huawei and Sony.

'2020 will be a pivotal year for Huawei. The lack of Google Mobile Services - and more specifically of the Google Play Store and Google Maps, YouTube or Gmail - will become an issue for many European consumers to buy a Huawei smartphone. Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery to be launched on new Honor devices and on forthcoming P40 Huawei smartphones will struggle to become a serious alternative in 2020. It requires several years to truly build an app ecosystem with brands, developers and publishers. The launch of the new Mate Xs will remain a niche innovation since foldable smart devices are still very expensive and do not really offer new differentiated consumer experiences.

Regarding equipment networks, several telecom operators confirmed Huawei's technology leadership and are worried about the delay and cost of being forced to select an alternative. This is especially true in Europe where 5G is still fragmented and immature. Beyond the security issues, few are yet pushing for the only true alternative for US and European players, a merger between Nokia and Ericsson.

Despite a tough year ahead, tech players should not dismiss Huawei's potential to innovate and accelerate, the way they dismissed its ambition to become a smartphone leader several years ago. Chinese culture looks at the long term and Huawei has still growth opportunities in Asia and many developing economies, especially in Africa.'

Forrester VP & Principal Analyst Thomas Husson on Sonys Xperia 1 II
'Despite declining sales, fierce competition, lower profile retail and brand presence, Sony prides itself in continuing in innovating with smartphones. Their new flagship just added 5G and new photography capabilities, among which a new partnership with Zeiss optics. This won't change the game since it is too early for 5G to bring any meaningful benefits to consumers. It almost feels like Sony has no choice to continue to have a presence in smartphones to showcase its entertainment capabilities and its leadership in image sensors, without really believing it could ever come back to the old days where the company had a relatively decent market share.. Sony's smartphone history feels like a missed opportunity.'

© 2020, Forrester Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Forrester is a trademark of Forrester Research, Inc.

Disclaimer

Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 23:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
06:49pMATE XS LAUNCH : 2020 will be a pivotal year for Huawei
PU
02/13FORRESTER RESEARCH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/13FORRESTER : Research Reports 2019 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year Financial Results
PR
02/12FORRESTER RESEARCH : Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Approved By Federal Judge
PU
02/07FORRESTER RESEARCH : Siemens MindSphere Continues Industrial IoT Momentum
AQ
02/07FORRESTER RESEARCH : DECK 7 Interviews Jay Gaines, CMO and Research Fellow at Fo..
AQ
01/30FORRESTER : Research To Broadcast Its 2019 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Ca..
PR
01/09FORRESTER RESEARCH : Garanti BBVA Mobile wins top prize at the Bogazici Universi..
AQ
01/09FORRESTER RESEARCH : What makes a good partner programme? 5 Steps to Success
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 501 M
EBIT 2020 24,4 M
Net income 2020 12,5 M
Debt 2020 4,22 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 59,4x
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
EV / Sales2021 1,19x
Capitalization 738 M
Chart FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forrester Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 53,50  $
Last Close Price 39,63  $
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George F. Colony Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Mike Kasparian Chief Information Officer
Carrie A. Johnson Chief Research Officer
Robert M. Galford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-3.69%748
OMNICOM GROUP, INC.,-3.39%16 974
WPP GROUP-9.22%15 348
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 829
PUBLICIS GROUPE1.88%10 584
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.5.67%9 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group