Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forrester Research, Inc.    FORR

FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.

(FORR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SiriusDecisions : Recognizes Monster, Genesys, and Oracle as Winners of the 2019 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

SiriusDecisions, the leading global business-to-business (b-to-b) research and advisory firm, has announced the winners of its annual Return on Integration (ROI) Awards series. Each ROI winner will detail its successful initiatives and outcomes in keynote presentations at the 14th annual SiriusDecisions Summit, to be held May 5-8 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.

The Return on Integration (ROI) Award honorees are recognized for their outstanding achievements in sales, marketing and product alignment, based on the successful implementation of SiriusDecisions’ research, frameworks and best practices to improve company performance and growth.

Recipients were selected based on the following criteria:

  • Unique integration of sales, marketing and product
  • Tightly aligned sales, marketing, product and/or customer experience goals
  • Advanced use of infrastructure to support shared/interlocked processes
  • Measurement of alignment results
  • Application of SiriusDecisions models and methods as a part of an alignment initiative

“Integration and alignment of the revenue functions – sales, marketing and product – is a top priority for savvy b-to-b leaders,” said Tony Jaros, President and Chief Product Officer of SiriusDecisions. “Modern leaders who understand consumer perceptions and current business dynamics know that building an aligned and customer-obsessed revenue engine is the best path to differentiation and faster and more profitable growth. This year’s Return on Integration Awards winners worked closely with SiriusDecisions to implement best-in-class approaches in their businesses to create strong alignment and outperform their competitors. We look forward to further highlighting the winners’ success at this year’s SiriusDecisions Summit.”

Return on Integration Winners:

Monster in the category of sales enablement for its work studying sales activity and identifying gaps in sales representatives’ ability to achieve quota. This work led to significant changes in the way Monster enables its sales force, as well as a variety of processes that support reps and the company’s investment in sales infrastructure.

Genesys in the category of sales/marketing/product alignment for its comprehensive work in shifting to an account-based demand approach. This includes the implementation of the SiriusDecisions Demand Unit Waterfall™ (DUW) and surrounding processes; a significantly changed relationship between sales, marketing and product leadership; and underlying technology expansion to support the DUW.

Oracle in the category demand creation/lead management for the complete overhaul of its marketing-sourced demand effort, which was done in close collaboration with sales. Through its Conversation-Ready (CORE) initiative, Oracle has been able to dramatically shrink throughput into lead qualification and direct selling resources while significantly increasing results.

For more information on SiriusDecisions’ annual Summit, including its sessions and agenda, click here.

Resources

About SiriusDecisions
SiriusDecisions is the leading global b-to-b research and advisory firm. We deliver the actionable intelligence, transformative frameworks and expert guidance that equip executives to modernize and elevate sales, marketing and product performance. SiriusDecisions was acquired by Forrester (NASD: FORR) in January of 2019.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
01:14pSIRIUSDECISIONS : Recognizes Monster, Genesys, and Oracle as Winners of the 2019..
BU
04/03INDEPENDENT STUDY : 84% of Firms with Highest Enterprise Requirements Use Low-co..
AQ
03/27FORRESTER RESEARCH : EY named leader in global digital business transformation
AQ
03/27FIREEYE : Named a Leader in Incident Response by Leading Independent Research Fi..
AQ
03/27FORRESTER RESEARCH : BackOffice Associates Cited in Master Data Management Repor..
AQ
03/26FORRESTER RESEARCH : China`s technology spending to hit US$256b in 2019
AQ
03/26FORRESTER RESEARCH : Three Firms Land Spots on $446M DoD BPA for IT Research, In..
AQ
03/21FORRESTER RESEARCH : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/20FORRESTER RESEARCH : 5G to account for 57% of China tech spend in 2019
AQ
03/19FORRESTER RESEARCH : Are you still shuffling paper?
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 462 M
EBIT 2019 37,8 M
Net income 2019 -2,48 M
Debt 2019 175 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 60,04
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 901 M
Chart FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forrester Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 62,0 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George F. Colony Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Carrie Johnson Fanlo Chief Research Officer
Robert M. Galford Independent Director
Gretchen G. Teichgraeber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.8.72%911
OMNICOM GROUP0.41%16 468
WPP GROUP0.61%13 901
PUBLICIS GROUPE-5.95%12 393
DENTSU INC0.43%12 198
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC11.44%8 620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About