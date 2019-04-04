SiriusDecisions : Recognizes Monster, Genesys, and Oracle as Winners of the 2019 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

SiriusDecisions,
the leading global business-to-business (b-to-b) research and advisory
firm, has announced the winners of its annual Return
on Integration (ROI) Awards series. Each ROI winner will detail
its successful initiatives and outcomes in keynote presentations at the
14th annual SiriusDecisions
Summit, to be held May 5-8 at the Austin Convention Center in
Austin, Texas.
The Return on Integration (ROI) Award honorees are recognized for their
outstanding achievements in sales, marketing and product alignment,
based on the successful implementation of SiriusDecisions’ research,
frameworks and best practices to improve company performance and growth.
Recipients were selected based on the following criteria:
-
Unique integration of sales, marketing and product
-
Tightly aligned sales, marketing, product and/or customer experience
goals
-
Advanced use of infrastructure to support shared/interlocked processes
-
Measurement of alignment results
-
Application of SiriusDecisions models and methods as a part of an
alignment initiative
“Integration and alignment of the revenue functions – sales, marketing
and product – is a top priority for savvy b-to-b leaders,” said Tony
Jaros, President and Chief Product Officer of SiriusDecisions. “Modern
leaders who understand consumer perceptions and current business
dynamics know that building an aligned and customer-obsessed revenue
engine is the best path to differentiation and faster and more
profitable growth. This year’s Return on Integration Awards winners
worked closely with SiriusDecisions to implement best-in-class
approaches in their businesses to create strong alignment and outperform
their competitors. We look forward to further highlighting the winners’
success at this year’s SiriusDecisions Summit.”
Return on Integration Winners:
Monster in the category of sales enablement for its work studying
sales activity and identifying gaps in sales representatives’ ability to
achieve quota. This work led to significant changes in the way Monster
enables its sales force, as well as a variety of processes that support
reps and the company’s investment in sales infrastructure.
Genesys in the category of sales/marketing/product alignment for
its comprehensive work in shifting to an account-based demand approach.
This includes the implementation of the SiriusDecisions
Demand Unit Waterfall™ (DUW) and surrounding processes; a
significantly changed relationship between sales, marketing and product
leadership; and underlying technology expansion to support the DUW.
Oracle in the category demand creation/lead management for the
complete overhaul of its marketing-sourced demand effort, which was done
in close collaboration with sales. Through its Conversation-Ready (CORE)
initiative, Oracle has been able to dramatically shrink throughput into
lead qualification and direct selling resources while significantly
increasing results.
For more information on SiriusDecisions’ annual Summit, including its
sessions and agenda, click here.
