SiriusDecisions : Recognizes Monster, Genesys, and Oracle as Winners of the 2019 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

SiriusDecisions, the leading global business-to-business (b-to-b) research and advisory firm, has announced the winners of its annual Return on Integration (ROI) Awards series. Each ROI winner will detail its successful initiatives and outcomes in keynote presentations at the 14th annual SiriusDecisions Summit, to be held May 5-8 at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.

The Return on Integration (ROI) Award honorees are recognized for their outstanding achievements in sales, marketing and product alignment, based on the successful implementation of SiriusDecisions’ research, frameworks and best practices to improve company performance and growth.

Recipients were selected based on the following criteria:

Unique integration of sales, marketing and product

Tightly aligned sales, marketing, product and/or customer experience goals

Advanced use of infrastructure to support shared/interlocked processes

Measurement of alignment results

Application of SiriusDecisions models and methods as a part of an alignment initiative

“Integration and alignment of the revenue functions – sales, marketing and product – is a top priority for savvy b-to-b leaders,” said Tony Jaros, President and Chief Product Officer of SiriusDecisions. “Modern leaders who understand consumer perceptions and current business dynamics know that building an aligned and customer-obsessed revenue engine is the best path to differentiation and faster and more profitable growth. This year’s Return on Integration Awards winners worked closely with SiriusDecisions to implement best-in-class approaches in their businesses to create strong alignment and outperform their competitors. We look forward to further highlighting the winners’ success at this year’s SiriusDecisions Summit.”

Return on Integration Winners:

Monster in the category of sales enablement for its work studying sales activity and identifying gaps in sales representatives’ ability to achieve quota. This work led to significant changes in the way Monster enables its sales force, as well as a variety of processes that support reps and the company’s investment in sales infrastructure.

Genesys in the category of sales/marketing/product alignment for its comprehensive work in shifting to an account-based demand approach. This includes the implementation of the SiriusDecisions Demand Unit Waterfall™ (DUW) and surrounding processes; a significantly changed relationship between sales, marketing and product leadership; and underlying technology expansion to support the DUW.

Oracle in the category demand creation/lead management for the complete overhaul of its marketing-sourced demand effort, which was done in close collaboration with sales. Through its Conversation-Ready (CORE) initiative, Oracle has been able to dramatically shrink throughput into lead qualification and direct selling resources while significantly increasing results.

