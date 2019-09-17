Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forrester Research, Inc.    FORR

FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.

(FORR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

“Will struggle outside of China”: Forrester pre-take on Huawei's Mate 30 launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 04:22pm EDT

Sep 17 2019

Ahead of the Huawei press conference in Munich on Thursday, Forrester analysts have shared their thoughts on the key themes and products they expect to come out of the event.

The comment of VP & Principal Analyst Thomas Husson takes a closer look at the likely new Mate 30 Series product range and at the challenges for Huawei to distribute its new flagship smartphones outside of China in the context of the technology trade war between the US and China. Principal Analyst Charlie Dai identifies a competitive advantage for China's fast-maturing 5G market.

Thomas Husson, Vice President & Principal Analyst:
"The new Mate 30 smartphones are likely to demonstrate Huawei's technology leadership. Packed with a powerful processor, latest features and technology specifications such as 5G, the new flagship smartphones could have competed with the latest iPhone 11 devices. Despite a better design for its user-interface built on top of an open-source Android version (e.g, EMUI), the total product experience won't be on par for consumers, all the more 5G does not yet deliver differentiated consumer experiences. While the new devices will help Huawei compete in China - still the largest smartphone market in the world - the firm will struggle in Europe due to the lack of the Google Play Store. If consumers can't easily access their favorite apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Google Maps and many more, retailers in some European countries may even be skeptical on the opportunity to distribute the devices. It will take time for Huawei to offer an alternative - not just to develop a smartphone-friendly version of Harmony OS but to foster a competitive ecosystem of brand and developer partners. This direct consequence of the US-Chinese trade war demonstrates the significant geopolitical impact of technology ecosystems."

Charlie Dai, Principal Analyst:

"Huawei's Mate 30 smartphone is expected to gain significant customer attraction and business success in China once again following its P30 series, attributed to its technology leadership - it will probably adopt a dual 40 million main camera solution with a super wide-angle lens and TOF 3D sensor lens, which will ensure excellent image quality that many Chinese consumers are looking for. It will also most likely be equipped with 7nm Kirin 990 chip with 5G Modem integrated into the SOC, which will become a competitive advantage for China's fast-maturing 5G market. In addition, the mobile AI capabilities enabled by its dual-core NPU in Da Vinci architecture as well as EMUI 10 will also help Mate 30 better address local customer needs for performance, ease of use and security."

© 2018, Forrester Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Forrester is a trademark of Forrester Research, Inc.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 20:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
04:22p&LDQUO;WILL STRUGGLE OUTSIDE OF CHIN : Forrester pre-take on Huawei's Mate 30 la..
PU
09/12FORRESTER RESEARCH : CEO and CFO To Speak At The Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Inve..
PR
09/10APPLE KEYNOTE : Still A Whole Greater Than The Sum Of Its Parts
PU
09/09FORRESTER RESEARCH : Bank of America Merchant Services, Forrester survey shows m..
AQ
09/09FORRESTER : Unveils FeedbackNow 2.0, A Real-Time CX Analytics Solution
PR
09/04FORRESTER RESEARCH : Announces Top U.K. Brands That Deliver High Quality Custome..
PU
09/03IFA 2019 PRE-COMMENTARY : Smart home products to dominate headlines
PU
09/02MOBILE OPTIMIZATION INITIATIVE STUDY : Community Innovation Crowd-Sources Mobile..
AQ
08/29FORRESTER RESEARCH : Asia Pacific To Drive Global Social Ad Spend In The Next Fi..
PU
08/29FORRESTER : Customer Experience In Singapore Remains Weak
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 461 M
EBIT 2019 -1,80 M
Net income 2019 -11,6 M
Debt 2019 32,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -58,5x
P/E ratio 2020 58,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,53x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 673 M
Chart FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forrester Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 57,00  $
Last Close Price 36,26  $
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George F. Colony Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Carrie Johnson Fanlo Chief Research Officer
Robert M. Galford Independent Director
Gretchen G. Teichgraeber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-18.88%673
OMNICOM GROUP7.82%17 178
WPP GROUP20.07%15 928
PUBLICIS GROUPE-8.89%11 888
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 526
DENTSU INC-16.29%10 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group