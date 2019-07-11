FORT AUTOADR : Eye-Net Mobile Announces Large-Scale Trial of Cellular-Based Accident Prevention Solution

Eye-Net™ application is available for download on the App Store and Google Play

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., will conduct in Israel a large-scale trial of its Eye-Net™ cellular-based accident prevention solution for the first time.

This trial marks the result of two-and-a-half years of development activities, and represents an important milestone for the company as it transitions from technology to product.

Thousands of users are expected to participate in the five-day trial, which will take place from July 24th until July 29th, 2019. The trial is open to the general public and is limited to the first 30,000 enrolled participants.

Universal Transportation Solutions Ltd. (Avis Israel franchisee) and the Eldan group, two leading global and local car rental and leasing groups; Trade Mobile, a leading trade-in company of leading car importers in Israel; as well as Shagrir Group Vehicle Services Ltd., a leading Israeli provider of towing and roadside assistance services, have expressed willingness to participate in the trial.

Eye-Net Mobile encourages anyone wishing to learn how to prevent the next accident to download the Eye-Net application, now available from the App Store or Google Play store.

Eye-Net is a cellular-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) accident prevention solution designed to protect the most vulnerable road users in real time—including pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers and car drivers—by providing collision alerts when the road users have no direct line of sight. Eye-Net relies on proprietary, cutting-edge technology, a set of sophisticated algorithms and advanced system architecture, and existing cellular infrastructure.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” cellular-based applications. Foresight’s vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients’ movement.

The company’s systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.

