FORT AUTOADR : Eye-Net Mobile Successfully Completes Additional Trial of its Accident Prevention Solution in Collaboration with One of Israel's Largest Cities

The V2X cellular-based accident prevention solution was tested in
various accident-simulated scenarios in the municipality of Netanya.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), an innovator
in automotive vision, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary,
Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., successfully completed a controlled trial of its Eye-Net™
accident prevention solution in collaboration with the municipality of
Netanya. Eye-Net™ is a cellular-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X)
accident prevention solution designed to provide pre-collision alerts in
real time to pedestrians and vehicles by using smartphones and relying
on existing cellular networks.
The trial was conducted at a central intersection in Netanya, the 7th
largest city in Israel, and was carried out in collaboration with the
National Road Safety Authority and the municipality of Netanya. The
purpose of the trial was to create a reliable, real-time communication
channel between road users, in order to protect vehicles and pedestrians
from oncoming collisions. In addition, the trial tested the Eye-Net™
application’s communication layer that was recently installed with the
assistance of a leading Israeli cellular provider, as reported in
January this year. The activity with the cellular provider may improve
Eye-Net’s efficiency, allowing phone subscribers who register for the
application service to receive more accurate alerts.
During the trial, Eye-Net Mobile tested several accident-simulated
scenarios between vehicles and/or pedestrians that had no direct line of
sight. In all cases, the parties used the Eye-Net™ application installed
on their cellular phones and received real-time alerts in order to
prevent an oncoming collision. In all scenarios, Eye-Net Mobile met the
pre-defined objectives and indicators for real-time use of the Eye-Net™
system in a manner that enabled all vehicles to brake safely and on
time. During the trial, the information was streamed in real time to the
on-site control center, where a dynamic dashboard accurately displayed
the location and time of occurrence of the simulated collisions on a
map, as well as the classification of the road users involved. Using a
real-time dynamic dashboard for traffic monitoring and “red zone” alerts
may provide valuable insights to municipal authorities and city planners
in order to improve road infrastructure and safety and reduce accidents.
"This trial with the municipality of Netanya and the National Road
Safety Authority marks the first milestone in our long-term
collaboration with the municipality,” said Haim Siboni, CEO of
Foresight. "The municipality of Netanya, which promotes the use of
innovative technologies to reduce the number of road accidents in its
vicinity, has expressed its willingness to take part in the national
deployment and future business milestones of Eye-Net Mobile."
“The municipality of Netanya sees great importance in promoting projects
to protect citizen safety and raise road safety awareness, and we are
happy to be chosen as one of the cities to run the pilot of this
potentially life-saving application,” said Miriam Fierberg-Ikar, Mayor
of Netanya. “The municipality collaborates closely with the National
Road Safety Authority to minimize safety hazards in its area, as well as
to educate pedestrians and drivers about road safety through public
awareness programs that take place throughout the year.”
Several meetings took place in preparation for the successful trial in
Netanya, headed by Paul Vital, Deputy CEO of Public and Urban Assets at
the municipality, and Ofir Danino, Road Safety Manager, in cooperation
with the National Road Safety Authority and the Israel Police, in order
to promote the project and its important goal of reducing road
accidents. "Every technology that protects life will be welcomed in
Netanya and I believe that a life-saving application will help us to
reduce road accident casualties," Danino said.
“I was very impressed with the application's innovation and its
potential to reduce the number of road accidents and casualties by
alerting all road users about an oncoming collision, even if it is
beyond the line of sight," said Ami Appelbaum, Chairman of the Israel
Innovation Authority and Chief Scientist of Israel's Ministry of Economy
and Industry, who was present during the trial. “Our ability to prepare
for the future greatly depends on such breakthrough innovations. The
Innovation Authority attributes great importance to supporting the
innovation and creativity that will contribute to these issues."
For more information about Eye-Net Mobile, please visit http://www.eyenet-mobile.com,
or join the company’s LinkedIn page Eye-Net
Mobile.
For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary,
Foresight Automotive, please visit www.foresightauto.com,
follow @ForesightAuto
on Twitter, or join Foresight
Automotive on LinkedIn.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), founded in
2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and
commercialization of stereo/quad-camera vision systems for the
automotive industry. Foresight’s vision systems are based on 3D video
analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing and sensor fusion.
The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Foresight Automotive
Ltd., develops advanced systems for accident prevention which are
designed to provide real-time information about the vehicle's
surroundings while in motion. The systems are designed to improve
driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection
while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. The company’s systems
are targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets. The
company estimates that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety
by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced
technology.
