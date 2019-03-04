FORT AUTOADR : Foresight Completes Additional Sale of QuadSight™ Prototype

The prototype system was ordered by a leading Israeli defense company
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator
in automotive vision systems, announced today an additional sale of a
prototype of its flagship product QuadSight™, a four-camera vision
system targeted for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market.
The prototype system was ordered by one of Israel’s leading defense
companies. Revenue from the prototype system sale is expected to total
tens of thousands of dollars.
For the first time, the QuadSight™ prototype was tested by the customer
prior to placing the order. The system was successfully evaluated over
multiple days in both controlled and uncontrolled environments,
including off-road driving conditions. The customer intends to use
QuadSight™ in its future unmanned vehicles for the defense industry.
Customer satisfaction following initial installation may lead to
additional sales of prototype systems for further evaluation and testing
purposes.
“This order from a leading defense company opens a new market for our
QuadSight™ vision system and extends the product’s capabilities,” said
Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight.
“Since the defense industry will be using both PC-based and chip-based
systems, we believe that Foresight will be able to reduce the
development time of a commercial product, leading to faster market
penetration and commercial agreements.”
By selling additional prototypes, Foresight intends to increase
awareness of its unique solutions, address potential customers, and
expand its presence with vehicle manufacturers and Tier One automotive
suppliers. Foresight believes that closer evaluation of the technology
by potential customers may lead to future collaborations in research and
development, integration, production and other areas.
About QuadSight™
The QuadSight™ system was launched in January 2018 at the Consumers
Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Foresight regards QuadSight™ as the
industry’s most accurate quad-camera vision system, offering exceptional
obstacle detection for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle safety.
Through sensor fusion, QuadSight™ leverages reflected light from
visible-light cameras with thermal energy captured by long-wave infrared
cameras for robust accurate object detection of any shape, form or
material, in all weather and lighting conditions - including complete
darkness, rain, haze, fog and glare. By adapting field-proven security
technology that has been deployed for almost two decades, QuadSight™
offers autonomous vehicles perception capabilities beyond those of human
eyes and reduces the likelihood of accidents and injuries.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in
2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and
commercialization of stereo/quad-camera vision systems for the
automotive industry. Foresight’s vision systems are based on 3D video
analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion.
The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Foresight Automotive
Ltd., develops advanced systems for accident prevention which are
designed to provide real-time information about the vehicle's
surroundings while in motion. The systems are designed to improve
driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection
while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. The company’s systems
are targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets. The
company predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety
by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced
technology.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words
such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes,"
"seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words
are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example,
Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when
it discusses the expected revenue from the prototype system sale,
development time reduction, increasing awareness of Foresight, and
future collaborations. Because such statements deal with future events
and are based on Foresight’s current expectations, they are subject to
various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or
achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described
in or implied by the statements in this press release.
The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press
release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those
discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report
on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")
on March 27, 2018, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as
otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to
publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to
reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites
have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on
such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.
