FORT AUTOADR : Foresight Receives $1 Million Investment from RH Electronics at $4.08 per ADS

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator
in automotive vision systems, announced today that it entered into a
development services agreement, a binding memorandum of understanding
(MOU) for manufacturing and engineering consulting services, and an
investment agreement with RH Electronics Ltd. According to the
agreement, RH, a primary contractor in the manufacturing and assembly of
electronic systems, will invest in Foresight, while Foresight will
retain RH’s services for a multi-phase project to develop FPGA and ASIC
solutions for Foresight’s QuadSight™ vision system.
Under the investment agreement, RH will purchase approximately 1% of
Foresight’s issued and outstanding share capital for a total
consideration of $1,000,000 at a price per ADS of approximately $4.08
(reflecting the price of NIS 3.00 per ordinary share), representing a
133% premium over the share market price on Nasdaq and TASE as of
January 28, 2019. The closing of the investment agreement is subject to
customary closing conditions and is expected at the beginning of
February 2019.
"This is an important transaction for Foresight which will help us to
achieve our technological goals and expand our development. We aim to
integrate our technology into semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles,
and I believe these agreements are a significant step toward reaching
this goal,” said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. “In addition, RH’s
investment in Foresight at a high premium over the market price
represents a significant display of confidence in the company and its
technology, making RH an ideal partner for Foresight’s vision.”
“This collaboration with Foresight is of strategic importance to us,”
said Yacov Rozenberg, chairman of the board of RH. “We expect that our
alliance with Foresight will contribute to the growth of RH, and this
investment in the company will be our initial foothold in the automotive
industry.”
Under the development services agreement, Foresight has retained RH’s
services, mainly through its approved contractor, E.G.M. Ton-Son Ltd.,
to design, develop and produce prototypes of a chip-based FPGA solution
embedding Foresight’s proprietary image processing software for the
QuadSight™ four-camera vision system. The FPGA-board platform offers
substantial performance and cost benefits for long-term mass production
in comparison with other off-the-shelf alternatives such as CPU boards.
Pursuant to the agreement, RH will provide a proof of concept for an
FPGA-board platform by the end of 2019. The basic consideration payable
to RH (mainly to Ton-Son) under the development agreement (without
taking into consideration possible future changes in Foresight
requirements, which will be charged on an hourly basis) aggregates to
approximately $1.25 million. The consideration will be paid in several
installments, contingent upon achievement of agreed milestones.
Foresight has also retained RH’s manufacturing services under a separate
binding MOU. The MOU covers the relationship between the parties for
non-mass production of QuadSight™ system units if requested by Foresight.
The issued ordinary shares will be restricted for a period of six months
under Israeli securities laws. The securities described herein have not
been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may
not be sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable
exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall
not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy
securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state
or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would
be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities
laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in
2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and
commercialization of stereo/quad-camera vision systems for the
automotive industry. Foresight’s vision systems are based on 3D video
analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing and sensor fusion.
The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Foresight Automotive
Ltd, develops advanced systems for accident prevention which are
designed to provide real-time information about the vehicle's
surroundings while in motion. The systems are designed to improve
driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection
while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. The company’s systems
are targeting the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS),
semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets. The company predicts
that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an
automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.
About RH Electronics Ltd.
Established in 1984, RH is a leading EMS (Electronics Manufacturing
Services) and CM (Contract Manufacturing) provider based in Nazareth
Elite, Israel, with factories around the world, including in the United
States, Europe and China.
RH has advanced production technologies in the fields of electronics
PCBA, mechanics, cables and machining. RH is active in the field of top
turnkey solution of design, engineering, testing, manufacturing and
subcontracting services.
RH supports a variety of customers in the digital printing,
semiconductor machines, medical, defense and security, communication and
industrial applications. In parallel, RH has a special program “From
Conception to Perfection” that supports start-up companies in order to
accelerate new product introduction processes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words
such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes,"
"seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words
are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example,
Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when
it discusses the closing of RH’s investment, joining forces with RH
Electronics Ltd. for a strategic alliance, and that the transactions
will help Foresight to achieve technological goals and expand
development. Because such statements deal with future events and are
based on Foresight’s current expectations, they are subject to various
risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements
of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied
by the statements in this press release.
The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press
release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those
discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report
on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")
on March 27, 2018, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as
otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to
publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to
reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites
have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on
such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.
