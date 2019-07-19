Log in
FORTERRA INC

(FRTA)
07/19 04:00:21 pm
6.355 USD   +1.36%
Forterra Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Schedule

07/19/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

IRVING, Texas, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. (“Forterra”) (NASDAQ: FRTA) plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Monday, August 5, 2019. A conference call to review financial results will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central). Hosting the call will be Karl Watson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Webcast Information
Event: Q2 2019 Forterra Inc. Earnings Call
Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central)
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4qpfo8ud

Conference Call Information
 U.S.: (574) 990-1396
Toll-Free: (844) 498-0572
Participant Passcode: 7639758

Replay Information
A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the call on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company's website at http://forterrabp.com.

About Forterra
Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater systems. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra’s product breadth and scale help make it a one-stop shop for water-related pipe and products and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit http://forterrabp.com.

CONTACT:
Simon Chen
Vice President - Treasury, Investor Relations and FP&A
469.299.9113
IR@forterrabp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 514 M
EBIT 2019 84,5 M
Net income 2019 -18,8 M
Debt 2019 1 103 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -136x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 403 M
Chart FORTERRA INC
Duration : Period :
Forterra Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTERRA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,45  $
Last Close Price 6,36  $
Spread / Highest target -5,66%
Spread / Average Target -14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Bradley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Meyer Chairman
Rich Hunter Chief Operating Officer
Charles R. Brown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Corcoran Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTERRA INC66.76%403
CRH PLC27.81%26 455
ULTRATECH CEMENT15.30%18 353
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY38.08%18 020
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG27.16%15 151
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS31.22%14 091
