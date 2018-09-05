Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Forterra PLC    FORT   GB00BYYW3C20

FORTERRA PLC (FORT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/04 05:35:03 pm
275 GBp   +0.37%
08:07aFORTERRA : Directorate Change
PU
08/02FORTERRA : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
07/30FORTERRA : Half-year Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Forterra : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 08:07am CEST

5 September 2018

Forterra plc

Directorate Change

Forterra plc ('Forterra' or 'the Company'), a leading UK producer of manufactured masonry products, announces that Paul Lester has advised the Board that he intends to retire as Chairman and as a Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2019. Paul will be succeeded as Chairman by Justin Atkinson, who is currently the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, and Justin will be succeeded as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director by Katherine Innes Ker, who is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.

The process to appoint a further Independent Non-Executive Director will now begin.

Commenting, Paul Lester, said:

'I am particularly proud to have Chaired Forterra through its listing on the London Stock Exchange in April 2016 and its subsequent period of strong performance. I believe the Company remains well positioned to take advantage of the attractive UK market fundamentals and to continue to deliver sustainable shareholder value. I am confident that Justin will be an excellent Chairman when he takes over next year.'

Commenting, Stephen Harrison, Chief Executive, said:

'I would like to thank Paul for his wise counsel over the last few years and look forward to continuing to work with him until he stands down next year.'

There are no other items requiring disclosure under paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

Forterra plc

01604 707 600

Ben Guyatt (Company Secretary)

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain / Nick Hasell

020 3727 1340

Notes to Editors:

Biographies

Justin Atkinson

Justin has over 20 years of experience at senior management or director level of businesses, including those in engineering and all types of construction, including residential and commercial markets. Justin is currently Senior Independent Non-Executive Director at Kier Group plc and a Non-Executive Director at both Sirius Real Estate Limited and James Fisher and Sons plc. Between 1990 and 2015, Justin held various roles within Keller Group plc, and became Chief Operating Officer in 2003 and Chief Executive Officer in 2004 until 2015. Justin is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelors degree in Accountancy from Glasgow University and the advanced management programme qualification from INSEAD.

Katherine Innes Ker

Katherine has gained extensive executive and non-executive experience across a range of sectors in a career spanning over 28 years. Katherine is currently Non-Executive Chairman at the Mortgage Advice Bureau plc, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of The Go-Ahead Group plc and a Non-Executive Director of Gigaclear plc. Katherine began her career as a City financial analyst and has since held many non-executive directorships including Colt Group SA, Fibernet plc, St Modwen Properties plc, Taylor Wimpey plc, Taylor Woodrow plc, Shed Media plc, ITV Digital plc, The Television Corporation plc, Tribal Group plc, S&U plc, Victoria plc, Marine Farms ASA, Gyrus plc, Williams Lea plc, and the Ordnance Survey. Katherine is a Graduate of Oxford University, holding both a Masters degree in Chemistry and a Doctorate in Molecular Biophysics.

Disclaimer

Forterra plc published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 06:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTERRA PLC
08:07aFORTERRA : Directorate Change
PU
08/02FORTERRA : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
07/30FORTERRA : Half-year Report
PU
07/25FORTERRA PLC : half-yearly earnings release
07/05FORTERRA : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
06/01FORTERRA : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
05/22FORTERRA : AGM Trading Update & Brick Capacity Expansion
PU
05/14FORTERRA : Holding(s) in Company
PU
05/03FORTERRA : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
04/16FORTERRA : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 363 M
EBIT 2018 68,3 M
Net income 2018 52,0 M
Debt 2018 38,1 M
Yield 2018 3,80%
P/E ratio 2018 10,46
P/E ratio 2019 9,70
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 549 M
Chart FORTERRA PLC
Duration : Period :
Forterra PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTERRA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 3,61  GBP
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Richard Harrison Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul John Lester Independent Non-Executive Chairman
George Walter Arthur Stewart Operations Director
Shatish Damodar Dasani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Benjamin John Guyatt Finance Director & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTERRA PLC-7.80%706
CRH PLC-3.46%27 838
ULTRATECH CEMENT-2.59%16 890
HEIDELBERGCEMENT-25.14%15 684
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-13.78%14 655
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS-10.10%12 522
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.