Forterra : Directorate Change

5 September 2018

Forterra plc

Directorate Change

Forterra plc ('Forterra' or 'the Company'), a leading UK producer of manufactured masonry products, announces that Paul Lester has advised the Board that he intends to retire as Chairman and as a Director of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2019. Paul will be succeeded as Chairman by Justin Atkinson, who is currently the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, and Justin will be succeeded as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director by Katherine Innes Ker, who is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.

The process to appoint a further Independent Non-Executive Director will now begin.

Commenting, Paul Lester, said:

'I am particularly proud to have Chaired Forterra through its listing on the London Stock Exchange in April 2016 and its subsequent period of strong performance. I believe the Company remains well positioned to take advantage of the attractive UK market fundamentals and to continue to deliver sustainable shareholder value. I am confident that Justin will be an excellent Chairman when he takes over next year.'

Commenting, Stephen Harrison, Chief Executive, said:

'I would like to thank Paul for his wise counsel over the last few years and look forward to continuing to work with him until he stands down next year.'

There are no other items requiring disclosure under paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

Notes to Editors:

Biographies

Justin Atkinson

Justin has over 20 years of experience at senior management or director level of businesses, including those in engineering and all types of construction, including residential and commercial markets. Justin is currently Senior Independent Non-Executive Director at Kier Group plc and a Non-Executive Director at both Sirius Real Estate Limited and James Fisher and Sons plc. Between 1990 and 2015, Justin held various roles within Keller Group plc, and became Chief Operating Officer in 2003 and Chief Executive Officer in 2004 until 2015. Justin is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelors degree in Accountancy from Glasgow University and the advanced management programme qualification from INSEAD.

Katherine Innes Ker

Katherine has gained extensive executive and non-executive experience across a range of sectors in a career spanning over 28 years. Katherine is currently Non-Executive Chairman at the Mortgage Advice Bureau plc, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of The Go-Ahead Group plc and a Non-Executive Director of Gigaclear plc. Katherine began her career as a City financial analyst and has since held many non-executive directorships including Colt Group SA, Fibernet plc, St Modwen Properties plc, Taylor Wimpey plc, Taylor Woodrow plc, Shed Media plc, ITV Digital plc, The Television Corporation plc, Tribal Group plc, S&U plc, Victoria plc, Marine Farms ASA, Gyrus plc, Williams Lea plc, and the Ordnance Survey. Katherine is a Graduate of Oxford University, holding both a Masters degree in Chemistry and a Doctorate in Molecular Biophysics.