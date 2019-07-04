Forterra : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

4 July 2019

Forterra plc

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

Further to the announcement of 19 December 2018 outlining changes in the planned programme of share purchases to be made by the Forterra Employee Benefit Trust whereby approximately 450,000 ordinary shares a month are to be purchased.

On 2 July 2019 the Company was notified by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited, formerly, Link Trustees (Jersey) Limited, acting as Trustee that on 2 July 2019 the Trust completed the purchase of 450,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company at an average price of £2.97224.

The Trust holds shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and in particular for the satisfying of awards made under the Company's various share schemes.

The Trust now holds 4,749,790 ordinary shares in the Company representing 2.37% of the Company's current voting rights.

Enquiries: