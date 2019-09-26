Forterra : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

26 September 2019

Forterra plc

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

Further to the announcement made on 19 December 2018, whereby Forterra plc (the 'Company') announced a programme of share purchases by the Forterra Employee Benefit Trust at the rate of approximately 450,000 shares per month which completed in July 2019. The Company now announces that it has agreed that Apex Financial Services Trust Company Limited acting as Trustee of the Forterra Employee Benefit Trust (the 'Trust') will commence a further programme to purchase ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company at the rate of 80,000 shares per month beginning in October 2019. It is envisaged that this programme will extend to December 2020.

These shares will ultimately be used by the Trust for the settlement of awards granted under the Company's employee share schemes, namely the Performance Share Plan (PSP), the Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP) and the Sharesave Plan (SAYE) into 2020 and beyond.

At the date of this announcement the Trust held 4,714,642 ordinary shares in the Company representing 2.35% of the Company's current voting rights.

Enquiries