Forterra : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

2 October 2019

Forterra plc

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

Further to the announcement of 26 September 2019 outlining a planned programme of share purchases to be made by the Forterra Employee Benefit Trust whereby approximately 80,000 ordinary shares a month are to be purchased.

On 2 October 2019 the Company was notified by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited, acting as Trustee that on 1 October 2019 the Trust completed the purchase of 80,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company at an average price of £2.901.

The Trust holds shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and in particular for the satisfying of awards made under the Company's various share schemes.

The Trust now holds 4,794,642 ordinary shares in the Company representing 2.39% of the Company's current voting rights.

