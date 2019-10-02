Log in
FORTERRA PLC

(FORT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/02 09:59:51 am
283 GBp   -1.57%
10:24aFORTERRA : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
09/26FORTERRA : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
07/04FORTERRA : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase
PU
Forterra : Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

10/02/2019 | 10:24am EDT

2 October 2019

Forterra plc

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

Further to the announcement of 26 September 2019 outlining a planned programme of share purchases to be made by the Forterra Employee Benefit Trust whereby approximately 80,000 ordinary shares a month are to be purchased.

On 2 October 2019 the Company was notified by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited, acting as Trustee that on 1 October 2019 the Trust completed the purchase of 80,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company at an average price of £2.901.

The Trust holds shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and in particular for the satisfying of awards made under the Company's various share schemes.

The Trust now holds 4,794,642 ordinary shares in the Company representing 2.39% of the Company's current voting rights.

Enquiries:

Forterra plc

+44 (0) 1604 707 600

Shatish Dasani (CFO)

Ben Guyatt (Company Secretary)

Forterra plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 14:23:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 387 M
EBIT 2019 69,9 M
Net income 2019 55,3 M
Debt 2019 43,3 M
Yield 2019 4,20%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,80x
EV / Sales2019 1,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,51x
Capitalization 563 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 314,50  GBp
Last Close Price 287,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Richard Harrison Chief Executive Officer & Director
Justin R. Atkinson Chairman
George Walter Arthur Stewart Operations Director
Shatish Damodar Dasani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Benjamin John Guyatt Secretary & Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTERRA PLC28.35%685
CRH PLC34.20%27 340
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY50.87%20 007
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC55.96%17 115
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED5.55%16 876
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG23.49%14 348
