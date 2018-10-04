Forterra : Grant of Options under 2018 SAYE Scheme

4 October 2018

Forterra plc

Grant of Options under 2018 SAYE Scheme

Forterra plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has granted options under its Employee Sharesave Scheme ('the Scheme') which is open to all employees subject to certain requirements. Participants can chose to save up to £500 per month over a 3 year period. Pursuant to the scheme, on 3 October 2018 the Company granted options over 891,902 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. The exercise price which was set in accordance with HM Revenue and Customs rules was £2.18 per share. The options have a contract start date of 1 December 2018 and are exercisable between 1 December 2021 and 1 June 2022. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria.

Within the options described above, options were granted to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

PDMR Number of options granted Edward Haslam (HR Director) 2,477

The above notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulations

