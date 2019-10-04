Log in
FORTERRA PLC

(FORT)
Forterra : Grant of Options under 2018 SAYE Scheme

10/04/2019 | 09:17am EDT

4 October 2019

Forterra plc

Grant of Options under 2018 SAYE Scheme

Forterra plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has granted options under its Employee Sharesave Scheme ('the Scheme') which is open to all employees subject to certain requirements. Participants can chose to save up to £500 per month over a 3 year period. Pursuant to the scheme, on 2 October 2019 the Company granted options over 2,031,353 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. The exercise price which was set in accordance with HM Revenue and Customs rules was £2.22 per share. The options have a contract start date of 1 December 2019 and are exercisable between 1 December 2022 and 1 June 2023. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria.

Within the options described above, options were granted to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

PDMR

Number of options granted

Shatish Dasani (Chief Financial Officer)

8,108

Ben Guyatt (Director of Finance and Company Secretary)

8,108

Stephen Harrison (Chief Executive Officer)

8,108

Edward Haslam (HR Director)

1,621

Darren Rix (Strategy and Development Director)

4,864

Adam Smith (Commercial Director)

8,108

George Stewart (Operations Director)

8,108

Peter Varnsverry (Managing Director Bison Precast)

8,108

The above notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulations

Enquiries

Forterra plc:

+44 (0) 1604 707 600

Shatish Dasani (CFO)

Benjamin Guyatt (Company Secretary)

FTI Consulting (public relations adviser to Forterra):

+44 (0) 20 3727 1340

Richard Mountain

Nick Hasell

Forterra plc

Further information relating to the Company and its group can be found at www.forterraplc.co.uk.

END

Disclaimer

Forterra plc published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 13:16:01 UTC
