Forterra : Grant of Options under 2018 SAYE Scheme

4 October 2019

Forterra plc

Grant of Options under 2018 SAYE Scheme

Forterra plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has granted options under its Employee Sharesave Scheme ('the Scheme') which is open to all employees subject to certain requirements. Participants can chose to save up to £500 per month over a 3 year period. Pursuant to the scheme, on 2 October 2019 the Company granted options over 2,031,353 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. The exercise price which was set in accordance with HM Revenue and Customs rules was £2.22 per share. The options have a contract start date of 1 December 2019 and are exercisable between 1 December 2022 and 1 June 2023. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria.

Within the options described above, options were granted to the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

PDMR Number of options granted Shatish Dasani (Chief Financial Officer) 8,108 Ben Guyatt (Director of Finance and Company Secretary) 8,108 Stephen Harrison (Chief Executive Officer) 8,108 Edward Haslam (HR Director) 1,621 Darren Rix (Strategy and Development Director) 4,864 Adam Smith (Commercial Director) 8,108 George Stewart (Operations Director) 8,108 Peter Varnsverry (Managing Director Bison Precast) 8,108

The above notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulations

Enquiries

Forterra plc: +44 (0) 1604 707 600 Shatish Dasani (CFO) Benjamin Guyatt (Company Secretary) FTI Consulting (public relations adviser to Forterra): +44 (0) 20 3727 1340 Richard Mountain Nick Hasell

Forterra plc

Further information relating to the Company and its group can be found at www.forterraplc.co.uk.

END