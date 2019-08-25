Log in
Fortescue Annual Profit Surges, Final Dividend Doubles -- Update

08/25/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Fortescue Metals Group said annual profit more than tripled and it would double its final dividend as the Australian miner benefited from a surge in iron-ore prices.

The world's fourth-biggest exporter of the steelmaking commodity said net profit totaled US$3.19 billion in the 12 months through June, versus US$878 million in the same period a year earlier. Underlying earnings before tax, depreciation and amortization were up 90% at a record US$6.05 billion, it said.

Directors declared a final dividend of 24 Australian cents (US$0.16) a share, doubling from 12 cents a share a year ago.

That will lift the miner's full-year payout to A$1.14 a share, including an 11-cent special dividend declared alongside its half-year result and a surprise intra-period dividend of 60 cents a share announced in May. The total return is equalivalent to 78% of annual profit and is well above Fortescue's payout of 23 cents a share for fiscal 2018.

Fortescue, which has also been buying back its own shares, has been lavishing cash on investors as it benefits from strong iron-ore prices.

At its July peak, the benchmark iron ore price was up more than 70% in 2019. Fortescue said the average price it gets for its cargoes jumped by almost 50% during fiscal 2019.

The January collapse of a mine-waste dam at an operation run by Vale SA, the world's biggest exporter of iron ore last year, gave iron-ore prices a leg higher at a time when China's steel sector was churning out the material at record rates. The benchmark price has fallen by almost 30% over the past few weeks, since its July peak, although it remains well above historical averages.

Fortescue faced some operational setbacks from a tropical cyclone earlier in the year that knocked fiscal 2019 shipments and production costs. It recently said annual iron-ore shipments were 1% lower versus its prior fiscal year, but forecast exports to rise again in the year ahead.

Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said the miner has enjoyed a strong start to fiscal 2020.

"Fortescue has never been in a stronger position to continue to optimize margins and cash flows, underpinning the resilience in our earnings through all market cycles," Ms. Gaines added.

Fortescue has been working to reinvigorate earnings by changing the type of iron ore it produces. The company has in recent years grappled with a stubbornly wide price gap between benchmark 62% iron ore prices and the low-grade ore, with about 58% iron, that it typically sells.

It forecast shipments of between 170 million-175 million metric tons in the year through June, 2020, which will include 17 million-20 million tons of a new, higher-grade product called West Pilbara Fines.

Fortescue has been investing in new mines to support that strategy, including the US$1.3 billion Eliwana mine and rail project in Western Australia. In April, Fortescue said it had approved plans for a US$2.6 billion magnetite iron-ore project in northwest Australia with Taiwan's Formosa Plastics and China Baowu Steel Group Corp.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 2.85% 7.57 End-of-day quote.75.66%
GOLD 1.35% 1546.64 Delayed Quote.16.80%
SILVER 1.63% 17.661 Delayed Quote.10.17%
VALE -1.39% 43.28 End-of-day quote.-13.94%
