FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)
Fortescue Metals : 2Q Iron-Ore Shipments Rise on Year

01/30/2019 | 05:42pm EST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FMG.AU) recorded a 5% increase in quarterly iron-ore shipments as it started to sell a new higher-grade product, and also said the value of its cargoes has improved.

The Australian iron-ore mining company reported shipments of 42.5 million metric tons for the three months through December, up from 40.5 million tons in the same period a year earlier. Higher exports were underpinned by a 4% on-year increase in ore mined, as Fortescue worked its mining operations in remote northwest Australia harder.

Fortescue in December reported the maiden shipment of its new 60.1% iron-content product, called West Pilbara Fines. The miner announced plans to develop the product last year as a yawning gap emerged between prices for high iron-content ore and the lower iron-content ore Fortescue has historically sold.

That gap emerged because of a shift in China's more-profitable steel sector toward bigger, greener mills, which run better on higher-grade ore. Fortescue said it expects to ship between 8 million tons and 10 million tons of West Pilbara Fines in the year through June.

The world's No. 4 iron-ore producer said it received an average of roughly 67% of the benchmark Platts 62% CFR index last fiscal quarter for its ore. That was in line with the quarter immediately prior.

Fortescue sold its cargoes for an average US$48 a ton, up from US$45 a ton in the first quarter.

Fortescue shares have been staging a recovery so far in 2019 on expectations of an improvement in so-called price realization, which has weighed on its stock in recent years. At Wednesday's close, Fortescue shares were up nearly 30% year-to-date.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Income Statement Evolution
