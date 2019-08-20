Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/20
7.58 AUD   -1.04%
08:53pFORTESCUE METALS : A family affair at Fortescue's Roebourne Working Bee
PU
08/19FORTESCUE METALS : signs Pledge for Gender Parity
PU
08/18FORTESCUE METALS : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
News 
Fortescue Metals : A family affair at Fortescue's Roebourne Working Bee

Fortescue Metals : A family affair at Fortescue's Roebourne Working Bee

08/20/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

Aug 21, 2019

Over 100 Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) team and family members have once again rolled up their sleeves alongside community members, as part of the Roebourne Working Bee.

Now in its eighth year, the event brings together Fortescue employees and their families with volunteers from Roebourne, Karratha and Port Hedland to help revitalise the Roebourne District High School's grounds with painting, landscape repairs and maintenance.

Group Manager Fortescue People Linda O'Farrell, who volunteered at the event with her two sons, praised the efforts of Workforce and Aboriginal Development Manager Damien Ardagh who has been the driving force behind the annual event.

'At the heart of Fortescue's culture is a focus on family and I am so pleased my sons were able to join Fortescue team members and community members at this wonderful event that is bringing about positive change for the local community,' Ms O'Farrell said.

Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said the event was a demonstration of Fortescue's long-term commitment to communities in the Pilbara through a focus on practical initiatives.

'From the outset, it was Fortescue's vision to ensure communities benefit from the growth and development of our business,' Ms Gaines said.

'The Roebourne Working Bee is a highlight of our year and a fantastic example of our partnership with the local community to create a positive learning environment for children and staff at the school.

'This would not be possible without the continued support of a number of local businesses and organisations whose generous donations year after year are helping to make a difference.'

Local businesses involved in the annual Working Bee include Blackwoods, Coates Hire Karratha, Diverse Group Australia, Hanson Construction Materials, Hertz Karratha, Home Hardware, Linfox, North West Sand and Gravel, Northwest Tree Services and Clean Away Karratha, in addition to the Mingullatharndo Community, the Ngarluma Yindjibarndi Foundation and Wirlu-murra Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 00:52:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 821 M
EBIT 2019 4 574 M
Net income 2019 3 017 M
Debt 2019 2 122 M
Yield 2019 15,2%
P/E ratio 2019 5,27x
P/E ratio 2020 4,11x
EV / Sales2019 1,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization 15 802 M
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5,86  $
Last Close Price 5,13  $
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED82.82%15 967
VALE-14.33%55 533
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.52.85%8 713
NMDC LTD6.20%4 360
FERREXPO PLC12.51%1 560
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 387
