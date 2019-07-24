Log in
Fortescue Metals : A journey of opportunity for Fortescue's CEO for a Day

07/24/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

Jul 25, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group's (Fortescue) CEO for a Day program continues to empower and inspire emerging Aboriginal leaders within the Company, by providing the opportunity to experience how the business operates at the highest levels.

Mead Atkinson, a Yoorta Yoorta man, jumped at the chance to join Fortescue's Hedland Operations team in 2017 and currently works as a Process Operator. He has completed Fortescue's Leadership and Excellence in Aboriginal People (LEAP) program and was awarded Hedland Operations' NAIDOC Leadership Award in 2017.

Today, he joined Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines and members of the leadership team for the release of the Company's quarterly production results.

'To me, leadership means being a strong communicator, working with passion and commitment and having a positive attitude so you can inspire others to reach their full potential,' Mead said.

'My journey with Fortescue so far has been one of opportunity and professional development. I look forward to becoming the best leader I can be and a proud representative of the Fortescue family.'

Ms Gaines said Mead was helping to inspire other Aboriginal team members to step up and take leadership roles within the business.

'Fundamental to the provision of meaningful employment is the ongoing development of our Aboriginal workforce through training and professional development,' she said.

'Aboriginal leaders are essential to a culture that truly supports Aboriginal people and is key to creating generational change in Aboriginal communities.'

Background

Fortescue's CEO for a Day program sees Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines host an aspiring Aboriginal leader at each quarterly results release. Participants are given the opportunity to work closely with Ms Gaines, and the Core Leadership and Executive teams to experience how the business operates at the highest level.

The Company's LEAP program is a 12-month formal training program that includes off-site education, practical on-site development, mentoring and business leadership training.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 02:49:08 UTC
