FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)
Fortescue Metals : Aboriginal businesses win contracts with Fortescue

09/17/2018 | 06:28am CEST

Sep 17, 2018

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) has awarded contracts valued at over A$6 million to two West Australian Aboriginal businesses, as part of the Company's pioneering Billion Opportunities program.

Fortescue Chief Financial Officer Ian Wells said the contracts signified the Company's continued commitment to supporting local content as part of its procurement process.

'We are proud of our positive approach to engagement with Aboriginal people and providing access to training, employment and business opportunities,' Mr Wells said.

'By partnering with Aboriginal businesses to build their capability and capacity, we are opening the doors to future work with other organisations which is fundamental to their economic sustainability and prosperity.'

Since the inception of Fortescue's Billion Opportunities in 2011, 270 contracts and sub-contracts valued at A$2 billion have been awarded to 110 Aboriginal-owned business and joint ventures.

Aboriginal-Noongar owned business Kooya Australia Fleet Solutions has been awarded a three-year contract for the supply of light and commercial leased vehicles across Fortescue's operational sites. A family owned business, Kooya was established in 2015 and today has become Australia's largest Indigenous fleet management and rental company.

Owner and Principal Executive Officer Kim Collard said he looked forward to building on this new partnership with Fortescue, which provides the foundation to further expand the company.

'This contract is an investment in the future of our business and with the ongoing guidance and mentoring from Fortescue, we look forward to being able provide more opportunities to Aboriginal people through employment and training,' he said.

Following a competitive tender process, Thuroona Services, a majority owned Aboriginal business in Western Australia, was awarded a contract for maintenance work at Fortescue's rail operations.

'By working together with Fortescue, we will do our part in bridging the gap between Indigenous and Non-Indigenous Australians by directly creating Indigenous jobs and helping to financially support the training and employment of Indigenous trainees, staff and contracts,' Director Terry Riley said.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 04:27:03 UTC
