FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : Annual Profit Surges, Final Dividend Doubles

0
08/25/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FMG.AU) said annual profit more than tripled and it would double its final dividend as the Australian miner benefited from a surge in iron-ore prices.

The world's fourth-biggest exporter of the steelmaking commodity said net profit totaled US$3.19 billion in the 12 months through June, versus US$878 million in the same period a year earlier. Underlying earnings before tax, depreciation and amortization were up 90% at a record US$6.05 billion, it said.

Directors declared a final dividend of 24 Australian cents (US$0.16) a share, doubling from 12 cents a share a year ago.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 821 M
EBIT 2019 4 574 M
Net income 2019 3 017 M
Debt 2019 2 122 M
Yield 2019 15,3%
P/E ratio 2019 5,25x
P/E ratio 2020 4,09x
EV / Sales2019 1,82x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization 15 734 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5,81  $
Last Close Price 5,11  $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED75.66%15 768
VALE-13.94%54 373
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.40.97%8 151
NMDC LTD-18.74%3 419
FERREXPO PLC3.67%1 453
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 388
