Fortescue Metals : Annual Profit Surges, Final Dividend Doubles

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FMG.AU) said annual profit more than tripled and it would double its final dividend as the Australian miner benefited from a surge in iron-ore prices.

The world's fourth-biggest exporter of the steelmaking commodity said net profit totaled US$3.19 billion in the 12 months through June, versus US$878 million in the same period a year earlier. Underlying earnings before tax, depreciation and amortization were up 90% at a record US$6.05 billion, it said.

Directors declared a final dividend of 24 Australian cents (US$0.16) a share, doubling from 12 cents a share a year ago.

