Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : AusIMM Iron Ore Conference Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

AusIMM

Iron Ore

Conference

Greg Lilleyman,

Chief Operating Officer

23 July 2019

Together we are Fortescue

Forward looking statement

Disclaimer

Important Notice

The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Fortescue Metals Group Limited ("Fortescue"). It is not recommended that any person makes any investment decision in relation to Fortescue based on this presentation. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual values, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Fortescue that

the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of Fortescue, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence

of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom.

Fortescue accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report at

30 June 2018 together with any announcements made by Fortescue in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001.

Any references to reserve and resources estimations should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statement

for its Hematite and Magnetite projects at 30 June 2018 as released to

the Australian Securities Exchange on 17 August 2018, together with the Iron Bridge Magnetite Mineral Reserves and Resources Report as released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 2 April 2019. Fortescue confirms in the subsequent public report that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

All amounts within this presentation are stated in United States Dollars consistent with the functional currency of Fortescue Metals Group Limited, unless otherwise stated. Tables contained within this presentation may contain immaterial rounding differences.

2

Additional Information

Delivering on our strategy

How Fortescue's operations have changed with the market to optimise value

3

Integrated mining and infrastructure operations

Focus on safety, production and cost

4

A world class company

>1.2 billion

~170mtpa

tonnes shipped

Production rate

Core supplier

Low cost

to China

producer

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 00:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
09:00pFORTESCUE METALS : AusIMM Iron Ore Conference Presentation
PU
10:34aASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Mostly Fall As New Stock Market Debuts In Shanghai
DJ
09:24aFORTESCUE METALS : Australian Billion-Dollar Iron Ore Company Denies MOU With Go..
AQ
07/19FORTESCUE METALS : holistic VTEC program delivers positive outcomes for Aborigin..
PU
07/16Port Hedland June Iron-ore Exports Up On-year
DJ
07/16BHP iron ore output rebounds in fourth quarter, set for modest growth in 2019..
RE
07/16China promises iron ore "market order" in meeting with steel mills -source
RE
07/12China iron ore imports in June fall to lowest since Feb 2016
RE
07/09Cobre Updates On the High Grade Perrinvale VMS Copper Project in Western Aust..
AW
07/05China's top steel mills create group to probe surging iron ore prices - docum..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 338 M
EBIT 2019 4 200 M
Net income 2019 2 757 M
Debt 2019 2 552 M
Yield 2019 11,5%
P/E ratio 2019 7,14x
P/E ratio 2020 5,03x
EV / Sales2019 2,33x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
Capitalization 19 248 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6,07  $
Last Close Price 6,25  $
Spread / Highest target 23,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED107.64%18 867
VALE3.37%72 236
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.75.45%11 024
NMDC LTD19.05%5 127
FERREXPO PLC36.19%1 943
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group