FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/25
6.45 AUD   +2.06%
07:48pFORTESCUE METALS : BMO Presentation
PU
02/24FORTESCUE METALS : Pilot boxing program sure to be a knockout success
PU
02/19FORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019) Presentation
PU
Fortescue Metals : BMO Presentation

02/25/2019 | 07:48pm EST

BMO Conference 2019

February 2019

Together we are Fortescue

Forward looking statements

Disclaimer

Important Notice

The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Fortescue Metals Group Limited ("Fortescue"). It is not recommended that any person makes any investment decision in relation to Fortescue based on this presentation. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual values, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Fortescue that the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of Fortescue, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom.

Fortescue accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.

Additional Information

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report at

30 June 2018 together with any announcements made by Fortescue in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001.

Any references to reserve and resources estimations should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statement for its Hematite and Magnetite projects at 30 June 2018 as released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 17 August 2018. Fortescue confirms in the subsequent public report that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

All amounts within this presentation are stated in United States Dollars consistent with the functional currency of Fortescue Metals Group Limited, unless otherwise stated. Tables contained within this presentation may contain immaterial rounding differences.

Integrated mining and infrastructure operations

Focus on safety, production and cost

Fortescue's values

Our Vision:

The safest, lowest cost, most profitable mining company

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 00:47:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 727 M
EBIT 2019 2 506 M
Net income 2019 1 472 M
Debt 2019 2 698 M
Yield 2019 9,06%
P/E ratio 2019 9,14
P/E ratio 2020 10,68
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
EV / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capitalization 13 869 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,70 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED50.84%13 800
VALE-7.90%66 250
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.42.00%8 910
NMDC LTD-0.10%4 310
FERREXPO PLC38.76%2 075
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION34.03%1 583
