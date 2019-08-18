Log in
Fortescue Metals : Becoming a substantial holder

08/18/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

16 August 2019

Fortescue Metals Group Limited

Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace

East Perth, WA 6004 Australia

Re: Notice of Interests of Substantial Shareholder under Section 671B

Company Secretary:

Enclosed is a Form 603 dated 15 August 2019. Please note that a copy of this report has been sent to the Australian Stock Exchange.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.- based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on Form 603 are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

For the purpose of this Notice, an outstanding share balance of 3,078,964,918 shares was used to calculate the percentage of holdings. We believe this outstanding share balance is correct; however, if this number is not accurate, please contact us as soon as possible so we may make the necessary revisions.

Should you have questions or require additional information, please contact us at (213) 615-0469 or via e-mail at GRGroup@capgroup.com.

Regards,

Abraham Torres

603 page Page 1 of 2

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Fortescue Metals Group Limited

ACN/ARSN

ACN 002 594 872

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

N/A

The holder became a substantial holder on

15 August 2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

155,829,457 shares

155,829,457 shares

5.06%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

The Capital Group Companies,

155,829,457 Ordinary Shares

Inc.

The shares reported were owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of 1 investment management company, Capital Research and Management Company, which is a direct or indirect subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071 and such shares are being reported in the aggregate.

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and

number

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

of securities

none

See Annexure A dated 15 August 2019 (copy attached)

603 page Page 2 of 2

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Consideration (9)

Class and

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

number of

Cash

Non-cash

securities

The Capital Group

15 April 2019 - 15 August

Average price of AUD 8.24

16,192,281

Companies, Inc.

2019

Ordinary

Shares

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if

Nature of association

applicable)

N/A

N/A

The shares reported were owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of 1 investment management company, Capital Research and Management Company, which is a direct or indirect subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071 and such shares are being reported in the aggregate.

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

The Capital Group Companies,

333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor

Inc.

Los Angeles, CA 90071

Signature

Donald H. Rolfe

Capacity: Senior Counsel

sign here ________________________

Date: 16 August 2019

Annexure "A"

This is the Annexure of 3 pages marked Annexure "A" referred to in Form 603 (initial) signed by this corporation dated 15 August 2019.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

By: ______________________________________

Donald H. Rolfe

Senior Counsel

Australia Annexure A

Fortescue Metals Group Limited

As of 15 August 2019

CG Investment Management Company

Account Number

Number of Shares

% Held

Capital Research and Management Company

11000005

14,989,657

0.49%

11000006

32,000,000

1.04%

11000016

47,580,687

1.55%

11000033

26,965,202

0.88%

11000034

1,920,000

0.06%

11000036

16,802,431

0.55%

11000037

2,247,042

0.07%

11000071

3,281,789

0.11%

11000073

4,763,816

0.15%

11000076

4,618,395

0.15%

11000832

174,494

0.01%

11000840

334,000

0.01%

11966100

133,862

0.00%

11966200

2,999

0.00%

11966700

12,028

0.00%

11966900

3,055

0.00%

155,829,457

GRAND TOTAL

155,829,457

5.06%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 00:46:06 UTC
