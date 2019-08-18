Fortescue Metals : Becoming a substantial holder

16 August 2019

Fortescue Metals Group Limited

Re: Notice of Interests of Substantial Shareholder under Section 671B

Enclosed is a Form 603 dated 15 August 2019. Please note that a copy of this report has been sent to the Australian Stock Exchange.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.- based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on Form 603 are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

For the purpose of this Notice, an outstanding share balance of 3,078,964,918 shares was used to calculate the percentage of holdings. We believe this outstanding share balance is correct; however, if this number is not accurate, please contact us as soon as possible so we may make the necessary revisions.

Should you have questions or require additional information, please contact us at (213) 615-0469 or via e-mail at GRGroup@capgroup.com.

