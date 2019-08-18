Fortescue Metals : Becoming a substantial holder

Re: Notice of Interests of Substantial Shareholder under Section 671B
Company Secretary:
Enclosed is a Form 603 dated 15 August 2019. Please note that a copy of this report has been sent to the Australian Stock Exchange.
The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.- based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.
Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on Form 603 are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.
For the purpose of this Notice, an outstanding share balance of 3,078,964,918 shares was used to calculate the percentage of holdings. We believe this outstanding share balance is correct; however, if this number is not accurate, please contact us as soon as possible so we may make the necessary revisions.
Should you have questions or require additional information, please contact us at (213) 615-0469 or via e-mail at GRGroup@capgroup.com.
Regards,
Abraham Torres
603 page Page 1 of 2
Form 603
Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Fortescue Metals Group Limited
ACN/ARSN
ACN 002 594 872
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
N/A
The holder became a substantial holder on
15 August 2019
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary Shares
155,829,457 shares
155,829,457 shares
5.06%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
The Capital Group Companies,
155,829,457 Ordinary Shares
Inc.
The shares reported were owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of 1 investment management company, Capital Research and Management Company, which is a direct or indirect subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071 and such shares are being reported in the aggregate.
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and
number
interest
securities
registered as holder (8)
of securities
none
See Annexure A dated 15 August 2019 (copy attached)
603 page Page 2 of 2
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Consideration (9)
Class and
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
number of
Cash
Non-cash
securities
The Capital Group
15 April 2019 - 15 August
Average price of AUD 8.24
16,192,281
Companies, Inc.
2019
Ordinary
Shares
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if
Nature of association
applicable)
N/A
N/A
The shares reported were owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of 1 investment management company, Capital Research and Management Company, which is a direct or indirect subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071 and such shares are being reported in the aggregate.
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
The Capital Group Companies,
333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor
Inc.
Los Angeles, CA 90071
Signature
Donald H. Rolfe
Capacity: Senior Counsel
sign here ________________________
Date: 16 August 2019
Annexure "A"
This is the Annexure of 3 pages marked Annexure "A" referred to in Form 603 (initial) signed by this corporation dated 15 August 2019.
The Capital Group Companies, Inc.
By: ______________________________________
Donald H. Rolfe
Senior Counsel
Australia Annexure A
Fortescue Metals Group Limited
As of 15 August 2019
CG Investment Management Company
Account Number
Number of Shares
% Held
Capital Research and Management Company
11000005
14,989,657
0.49%
11000006
32,000,000
1.04%
11000016
47,580,687
1.55%
11000033
26,965,202
0.88%
11000034
1,920,000
0.06%
11000036
16,802,431
0.55%
11000037
2,247,042
0.07%
11000071
3,281,789
0.11%
11000073
4,763,816
0.15%
11000076
4,618,395
0.15%
11000832
174,494
0.01%
11000840
334,000
0.01%
11966100
133,862
0.00%
11966200
2,999
0.00%
11966700
12,028
0.00%
11966900
3,055
0.00%
155,829,457
GRAND TOTAL
155,829,457
5.06%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 00:46:06 UTC