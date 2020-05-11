Log in
Fortescue Metals : BofA Securities Conference Presentation

05/11/2020 | 08:20pm EDT

BofA

Securities

Conference

Elizabeth Gaines, CEO

12 May 2020

Global force

Thriving communities

100-TE-DC-0036_13

Forward

Looking

Statements

Disclaimer

Important Notice

The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Fortescue Metals Group Ltd ("Fortescue"). It is not recommended that any person makes any investment decision in relation to Fortescue based on this presentation. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual values, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward- looking statements.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Fortescue that the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of Fortescue, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom.

Fortescue accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.

Additional Information

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report at 30 June 2019 together with any announcements made by Fortescue in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001 and ASX Listing Rules.

Any references to reserve and resources estimations should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statements released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 2 April 2019 for its Magnetite projects and on 23 August 2019 for its Haematite projects. Fortescue confirms in the subsequent public report that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

All amounts within this presentation are stated in United States Dollars consistent with the functional currency of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, unless otherwise stated. Tables contained within this presentation may contain immaterial rounding differences.

2

A world class company

>1.3 billion tonnes

170 - 175mtpa

Wholly owned,

fully integrated

Shipped

Shipping rate

supply chain

Core supplier

Industry leading

to China

cost position

3

COVID-19 response

Prioritise the health of our people, maintain jobs, sustain our business and protect our communities

Temporary extension

Additional bus and air

of operational roster

charter services

Temperature and health

Non-essential site and

testing and rapid

office-based teams

screening

working from home

Village gyms and

1,300 care packages to

licensed areas closed

Aboriginal communities

4

Safety and unique culture

2.5TRIFR

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate on a 12 month rolling basis

11%

Improvement compared to 30 June 2019

Reducing fatality risk profile

5

1H20 highlights

88.6million tonnes

US $4.2 billion

Iron ore shipped

Underlying EBIDTA

65%

US$2.5 billion

Underlying EBITDA margin

Net profit after tax

US$0.80 (A $1.16)

A $0.76 per share

Earnings per share

Fully franked interim dividend

6

March quarter 2020 highlights

TRIFR 2.5

11% improvement from 2.8 in FY19

42.3mt shipped

10% higher than Q3 FY19

Growth projects

Key milestones achieved

US$73/dmt

Average price received 82% of 62% Fe Index

US$13.27/wmt

C1 costs 2% lower than Q3 FY19

US$0.1billion

Net cash

7

Integrated mine to market infrastructure

8

Robust demand in China

China's steel production increased 1.2% YoY in Q1 CY20

Fortescue is a core supplier of iron ore to China

China's steel production increased to 235mt in Q1 CY20

Steel inventories drawn down as economic activity recovers

China Crude Steel Production (mt)

95

90

85

80

75

70

65

60

Jan

Mar

May

Jul

Sep

Nov

Source: NBS

2018

2019

2020

9

Iron ore prices resilient

Sustained demand and supply disruptions support the iron ore market

Strong demand for Fortescue's products

Realisation of 84% of the Platts 62% Index year-to-date FY20

Draw down of iron ore stocks at Chinese ports

Iron Ore Prices (CFR China), US$/dmt

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

Jan-16Jul-16

Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18Jul-18

Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20

SSF (Portside)

FB (Portside)

10

Source: Platts

Platts 62% IODEX

Platts 65% IODEX

Enhanced product mix delivers value

Realising the benefits of West

Pilbara Fines

Fortescue's product mix %

9 months to March 2019

9 months to March 2020

4

38

10

8

8

33

45

7

42

4

West Pilbara Fines

Kings Fines

Fortescue Blend

West Pilbara Fines

Kings Fines

Fortescue Blend

11

Fortescue Lump

Super Special Fines

Fortescue Lump

Super Special Fines

Growth and development

12

Eliwana project

US$1.275 billion capital investment,

Progressing on schedule and budget

Stage 1 earthworks

First steel erection

on 143km railway completed

of 30mtpa dry OPF

Aerodrome and village

Construction peak

completed, first charter June 2020

mid-2020

13

Iron Bridge

Magnetite Project

US$2.6 billion investment delivering enhanced returns to shareholders and JV partners

22 mpta, 67% Fe product

Detailed engineering

First ore on ship mid-2022

passed halfway mark

First blast at OPF site

Site construction

Allowing earthworks to commence

will commence second half of CY20

14

Energy infrastructure

US$8001 million investment providing 25-30 per cent of stationary energy requirements from solar

Pilbara Transmission project

275km of high voltage transmission lines

Large scale battery storage

Pilbara Generation project

150MW gas, 150MW solar PV

Chichester Solar Gas Hybrid

Displacing around 100 million litres of diesel at Chichester Hub

1 Fortescue US$700m PEC and Alinta Energy's Chichester Solar Gas Hybrid investment

15

Investing in growth

Investing

Eliwana Mine and Rail (US$m)

Iron Bridge Magnetite (US$m)

Disciplined allocation to

1,200-1,300

550-650

500-600

400-500

300-400

FY20

FY21

FY22

FY20

FY21

FY22

Pilbara Energy Connect (US$m)

and

350-400

250-300

50

FY20

FY21

FY22

16

175-177mt

FY20

Shipments

Guidance

US$12.75-$13.25

C1 cost / wmt

US$2.0-2.2 billion

Capital investment

17

Key strategic

focus

Balance sheet

Long term

strength

sustainability

Growth and

Enhanced returns

development

to shareholders

18

19

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 00:19:03 UTC
